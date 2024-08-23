David Bromstad Lives A Really Lavish Life
After he made his HGTV debut in 2006, David Bromstad quickly went from "Design Star" Season 1 winner to network fixture. His credits include "Color Splash," "Rock the Block," and, of course, "My Lottery Dream Home." He's also worked with big brands like Kipling, Naturalizer, and Sherwin-Williams. Needless to say, the designer now does rather well for himself. As he once told Adwerx, "I'm completely blessed. I went from starving artist to not so starving."
When Bromstad isn't busy helping lottery winners splash their cash on new dream homes, he sure seems happy to splash his own cash on whatever his heart desires. The HGTV star lives in a dream home of his own, has a killer wardrobe, and gets to travel around the world whenever he's not filming. Whether he's shelling out on new tattoos, flashy duds, or fun furnishings, the TV personality goes all out. Frankly, we cannot get enough of his lavish moves.
He owns a dream house in Florida
Every now and again, HGTV star David Bromstad's personal life and professional life blend together. In 2021, a special episode of the show was dedicated to Bromstad finding his own perfect property, and he truly picked a gem of a property. After living in an apartment throughout the pandemic, Bromstad felt it was time to relocate and try something completely different. "I had looked and looked and looked and looked, and I knew what I wanted but it would change literally every week," he told HGTV at the time. Eventually, he found the ideal house: A charming Tudor-style home in Florida that boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an outdoor kitchen. According to the host, he fell in love with the property right away. "[W]hen a house hits you, it hits you, and I found a house and it hit me—hit me hard," he said. The abode didn't come cheap: It was reportedly listed at $950,000.
Though Bromstad hasn't shown much of his home on his Instagram grid besides decorations for holiday seasons, it's not hard to tell that his home decor style is as eclectic as his fashion sense. Photos taken in his old apartment during the pandemic show Bromstad lounging on a pink sofa, which won't come as a surprise to his fans. When talking to Realtor in 2021 about his design plans, Bromstad said, "It's going to be delicious, tasteful, bold, yet really comforting."
David Bromstad loves to travel
It seems safe to assume that becoming the face of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home" has been good to David Bromstad's bank account. It also seems safe to assume that Bromstad likes spending his earnings on travel. The TV star regularly shares snippets of his vacations on Instagram for his followers to see. In 2023, Bromstad turned 50 years old, and to celebrate the milestone, he packed his bags and headed to Norway. He shared a photograph of himself in front of a lake and wrote, "I decided to celebrate in Norway to see how my ancestors lived and the air they breathed. Being here has answered so many questions about why I love the things I do."
Bromstad went on to say that he made the most of what the area had to offer, kayaking, hiking, and enjoying nature. Norway isn't the only gorgeous location Bromstad has ventured to, either. He spent time in Iceland, dedicating an entire highlight on his Instagram profile to the trip. Snippets showed him standing by Iceland's largest lake and much more.
Though these trips may have been on the chillier side, don't be fooled — Bromstad loves some sunshine, too. In 2019, he visited Mykonos in Greece, but it wasn't his first trip there. The star headed to the stunning tourist hotspot just two years before.
He has a vast jewelry collection
If you want to get a sense of HGTV star David Bromstad's jewelry collection, just watch one of his shows or check out his Instagram profile. The small screen fixture loves to accessorize with an eye-catching piece... or five. In one behind-the-scenes snippet for "My Lottery Dream House" from 2024, for example, Bromstad's featured in a long, multi-layered pearl necklace, multiple bead bracelets, and plenty of sparkly rings.
Some of Bromstad's jewelry choices can be relatively simple, with just one or two fine necklaces layered to give more of an understated look. However, others can be truly out there. It's not unusual for the host to be spotted wearing huge multi-colored beads, large stacks of bracelets, and more. While there isn't much information available about what all of his jewelry is worth, one thing is for sure: Bromstad not cutting corners when it comes to dressing for a visual impact.
That said, we do have some info about a few pieces. In 2021, Bromstad shared a selfie he took while wearing multiple silver necklaces that all featured large pendants. He shared that a designer named Georgianna Koulianos gifted them to him for free. Her silver pieces can run between $150 to $3,000, so needless to say, he got a sweet deal.
David Bromstad has an extensive wardrobe
As longtime "My Lottery Dream Home" fans certainly know, David Bromstad's worn a few arguably inappropriate outfits in his day. He's also worn a lot of exciting and fun ensembles that've really hit the mark. His bold, maximalist looks certainly keep us on our toes, and there are times when it seems as if Bromstad has a never-ending lavish wardrobe. It's clear that the star loves extravagance and color when it comes to his clothes, and he isn't afraid to buck trends in order to wear something that brings him joy.
In one Instagram post from August 2024, Bromstad can be seen wearing a graphic tank top with a blue and pink checkered shirt tied around his waist. His cut-off denim shorts are only upstaged by his bright pink slouch boots. Surprisingly, this is one of Bromstad's tamer looks. He's been known to wear anything from multi-colored shag coats to a pink cowboy's outfit and a pink velour suit.
All that said, we have no idea how much he's spent on his sprawling collection of clothing — we just know he has a ton of clothes. In a TikTok for HGTV, he did note that he does do a lot of thrifting, which can be a fabulous way to get more bang for your buck. "Everything I wear is like a dollar, I just make it look expensive," he quipped. A dollar here and a dollar there sure can add up, especially when you have a wardrobe as vast as Bromstad's.
He goes above and beyond with the holiday decorations
When it comes to the holidays, David Bromstad takes the seasonal decor to the next level. Some might say it's too much, but as far as Bromstad's concerned, the limit doesn't exist. In a 2021 Instagram post, Bromstad shared that his parents, Diane and Richard, shaped his approach to holiday decorations in a major way.
The HGTV star posted photos he took of his home after he decked it out for Santa's arrival. The snaps showed not one, but several Christmas trees, gnomes, plenty of lights, and beyond. In the caption, he explained that it was the first time he was able to decorate with his sisters, and it was definitely a family affair. "It must be in the genes too 'cause it's just not normal but we sure do love it," he wrote. Oh, and when we say several Christmas trees, we mean a whole Christmas tree lot: In his aforementioned chat with HGTV, he revealed that he set up a whopping 80 trees for the holly jolly season.
Bromstad also goes full tilt when Halloween season hits. The same year, the host posted several photos of his home in celebration of the spooky season. Cobwebs, battery-powered candles, chains, giant spiders, and more were out in force, covering every inch of Bromstad's pad. Holiday decorations can get expensive really fast, so we can only imagine how much his OTT Halloween and Christmas accessories set him back.
He's spent a lot of time and money at the tattoo parlor
David Bromstad's iconic pop culture tattoos didn't simply appear overnight. Like a fine art collection, they were curated and developed over the course of several years. Fans of "My Lottery Dream Home" may remember the early seasons, when Bromstad didn't have many visible tattoos at all. Those days are long gone. The property expert is nearly covered in artwork now, and a lot of them largely center around his love for all things Disney. His fandom runs deep: Before he was an HGTV star, Bromstad was a painter and window dresser at Walt Disney World.
"My Mickey Mouse tattoo is the most joyous," Bromstad said in a chat with his chosen tattoo parlor, Orlando's Hart and Huntington. "I love it so much. He not only makes me happy, he makes everyone else around me happy. He's epic — a happy-go-lucky soul that's full of magic." You may not know this about Bromstad, but he also has a scratch-and-sniff popcorn tattoo on his torso that was inspired by his family's love of the snack.
Bromstad also has the word "Family" in large colorful letters on his torso, a banner that says "Limited Edition" across his chest, and much more. According to the aforementioned interview, Bromstad is keen to add to his collection and eventually have around 40% covered. Tattoo artists can charge hundreds of dollars a session, but it's evident Bromstad doesn't mind parting ways with his hard-earned cash in the name of art.