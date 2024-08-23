David Bromstad Lives A Really Lavish Life

It seems safe to assume that becoming the face of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home" has been good to David Bromstad's bank account. It also seems safe to assume that Bromstad likes spending his earnings on travel. The TV star regularly shares snippets of his vacations on Instagram for his followers to see. In 2023, Bromstad turned 50 years old, and to celebrate the milestone, he packed his bags and headed to Norway. He shared a photograph of himself in front of a lake and wrote, "I decided to celebrate in Norway to see how my ancestors lived and the air they breathed. Being here has answered so many questions about why I love the things I do."

Advertisement

Bromstad went on to say that he made the most of what the area had to offer, kayaking, hiking, and enjoying nature. Norway isn't the only gorgeous location Bromstad has ventured to, either. He spent time in Iceland, dedicating an entire highlight on his Instagram profile to the trip. Snippets showed him standing by Iceland's largest lake and much more.

Though these trips may have been on the chillier side, don't be fooled — Bromstad loves some sunshine, too. In 2019, he visited Mykonos in Greece, but it wasn't his first trip there. The star headed to the stunning tourist hotspot just two years before.