Alina Habba's Not-So-Subtle Flexing Pokes Holes In One Of Her Biggest Pro-Trump Arguments

Trying to sound relatable is a common strategy for politicians and their campaign staffers, but Alina Habba isn't fooling anyone; her latest Instagram story is just one of several instances where her wealth — which she seems to have had even before she was Trump's lawyer — was on full display. For example, in March 2024, Page Six reported that the attorney took a short but luxurious trip to St. Bart's for her 40th birthday. According to the article, the trip included staying at a private villa on the island with several of her closest friends. To give you a true sense of just how pricey and exclusive this trip was, sources shared a list of other celebrities who were seen on the Caribbean island that weekend: "Paul McCartney, Logan Paul, former Viacom boss Tom Freston, and former Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes."

Advertisement

This kind of vacation isn't something the average American can easily afford, and some social media users were very unimpressed with Habba's choice to flaunt her wealth in this manner. Several Trump critics even insinuated that Trump campaign funds may have helped pay for the trip.

This is what donations to the Trump

Campaign and now the RNC go towards- the insanely extravagant lifestyle of a lawyer hired for her looks that loses every case.....but it's fine because the campaign and RNC pay for those losses too! What a waste. pic.twitter.com/ndjS4Xv1QI — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) March 27, 2024

Although there's no evidence to substantiate these accusations, it's clear that Habba's out-of-touch behavior has left a bad taste in some people's mouths and makes it hard to take her supposed concerns about gas and grocery prices seriously.

Advertisement