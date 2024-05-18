Lawyer Alina Habba's Courtroom Diss Suggests Trump Gig Has Gone To Her Head

Generally, lawyers put on their best behaviors in the courtroom to avoid worsening their clients' legal situations. But Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba is not like most lawyers — and judging by her latest antics, the New Jersey legal practitioner is developing quite a swollen head.

When Trump's family and legal team arrived at the Manhattan court on May 16, it was clear that they didn't expect that George Conway, a staunch detractor of the former president, would be there. Eric Trump and Alina Habba and then fellow GOP members Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were clearly displeased to see him and visibly — but silently — communicated this with each other, according to MSNBC reporter Katy Tur. Each duo exchanged looks, whispered, and smirked among themselves (via Newsweek).

Then Habba, like the leader of their pro-Trump posse, sashayed up to Conway and aggressively glared in his face. "But it was so aggressive in the room, at least on her side of things," Tur said. "And George Conway was just sitting there." Tur added that Habba's actions felt like "a 'Mean Girls' moment."