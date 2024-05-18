Lawyer Alina Habba's Courtroom Diss Suggests Trump Gig Has Gone To Her Head
Generally, lawyers put on their best behaviors in the courtroom to avoid worsening their clients' legal situations. But Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba is not like most lawyers — and judging by her latest antics, the New Jersey legal practitioner is developing quite a swollen head.
When Trump's family and legal team arrived at the Manhattan court on May 16, it was clear that they didn't expect that George Conway, a staunch detractor of the former president, would be there. Eric Trump and Alina Habba and then fellow GOP members Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were clearly displeased to see him and visibly — but silently — communicated this with each other, according to MSNBC reporter Katy Tur. Each duo exchanged looks, whispered, and smirked among themselves (via Newsweek).
Then Habba, like the leader of their pro-Trump posse, sashayed up to Conway and aggressively glared in his face. "But it was so aggressive in the room, at least on her side of things," Tur said. "And George Conway was just sitting there." Tur added that Habba's actions felt like "a 'Mean Girls' moment."
George Conway has previously attacked Habba's overconfidence
Alina Habba's courtroom standoff isn't the first time she's faced off with George Conway on legal matters. Conway, who is also an attorney, criticized Habba in August 2023 for damaging Donald Trump's lawyers' arguments. The former president's other attorneys had requested that the trial for his alleged attempt to overturn the election be slated for 2026. If approved, this time frame would have given Trump time to prepare and possibly win the election before appearing in court — definitely a smart attempt.
However, while the request was still pending before the judge, Habba went on Fox News to declare that they didn't need more time. She stated that Trump was much more intelligent than the typical person and didn't need to prepare since he'd only be saying the truth: "What is he going to have to be prepped for? The truth? You don't have to prep much when you've done nothing wrong" (via X). In response to Habba's statements, Conway agreed with the general belief that Habba had destroyed Trump's legal team's arguments for more time. "She really did. Wow," he wrote. Considering this, it's no wonder Trump's former lawyers have made their negative feelings about Habba crystal clear.