Alina Habba Reportedly Made Millions Working For Trump Despite Losing His Civil Case

Alina Habba didn't shy away from the uphill battle she was facing when she tackled former President Donald Trump's legal issues. Nor did she shy away from the notoriety that came along with becoming one of Trump's lawyers (and de facto PR spin doctor). Being Donald Trump's legal representation and defender didn't do Habba's public image any favors. But surprisingly, despite her lawsuit losses and publicized embarrassments, Habba has at least walked away from her gigs serving the former president with much more money in her pocket. However, in yet another unsurprising turn, that money was not paid out by Donald Trump himself.

Alina Habba has lost a lot of money due to the legal theatrics she's pulled for the former president. Still, those losses seem to be canceled out — and then some — via the payments she's received from political action committees (or PACs) that support Donald Trump. According to an analysis done by Newsweek, Habba's law firm has been paid $3,586,350 by two conservative PACs.