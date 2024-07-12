Alina Habba Reportedly Made Millions Working For Trump Despite Losing His Civil Case
Alina Habba didn't shy away from the uphill battle she was facing when she tackled former President Donald Trump's legal issues. Nor did she shy away from the notoriety that came along with becoming one of Trump's lawyers (and de facto PR spin doctor). Being Donald Trump's legal representation and defender didn't do Habba's public image any favors. But surprisingly, despite her lawsuit losses and publicized embarrassments, Habba has at least walked away from her gigs serving the former president with much more money in her pocket. However, in yet another unsurprising turn, that money was not paid out by Donald Trump himself.
Alina Habba has lost a lot of money due to the legal theatrics she's pulled for the former president. Still, those losses seem to be canceled out — and then some — via the payments she's received from political action committees (or PACs) that support Donald Trump. According to an analysis done by Newsweek, Habba's law firm has been paid $3,586,350 by two conservative PACs.
Trump-affiliated PACs have paid Alina Habba millions
Alina Habba was a relatively unknown lawyer before Donald Trump hired her to represent him in many of his mounting legal entanglements, and Habba's behavior and win/loss rate have raised many eyebrows. Her cringeiest moments and biggest failures came during the E. Jean Carroll trial, where she repeatedly crossed professional lines. However, the courtroom embarrassments couldn't compare to the absolutely brutal loss of the case. While Habba can't personally be blamed for the jury's decision, Trump somehow walked out of a civil suit where the plaintiff asked for $24 million in damages, owing Carroll an astonishing $83 million instead.
After such an atrocious loss, it would have come as no surprise if Donald Trump, notorious for not paying his employees and contractors anyway, was reluctant to fork over his legal fees to Habba and her firm. Habba should count herself lucky, then, that the political action committees were there to foot the bill. The vast majority of Habba's payments came from a PAC called Save America, which paid out over $3.48 million to Habba Madaio & Associates, while the remaining $110,728 came from the Make America Great Again PAC.
Alina Habba isn't the only lawyer who got paid by the PACs
Alina Habba's windfall in the wake of her dealings with Donald Trump might seem like quite a solid payday, and she and her firm were undoubtedly pleased to make millions for their legal representation. However, the payouts to Habba Madaio & Associates are only a small fraction of the legal bills that Trump-related PACs have subsidized.
As reported in ProPublica's financial analysis of Federal Election Committee records, the Save America PAC spent $44,029,620.11 on legal fees in 2023 as well as another $18,396,842.66 in disbursements for legal fees from January to the end of May 2024. Legal consulting costs unsurprisingly make up the majority of Save America's spending. The Make America Great Again PAC's law expenditures are relatively smaller, as they forked out $3,846,723.69 in 2023 and added another $1,054,350.55 to the pot from January through March of 2024.
So, while Alina Habba's earnings from her rocky representation of former president Trump are nothing to sneeze at, Trump's endless litigation issues are costing his fundraising political action committees a pretty penny, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.