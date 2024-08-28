Trump Accidentally Confirms To Dr. Phil His Biggest Concern After The Shooting Was Himself

Hoping to make his case for re-election, Donald Trump sat down for the second time in two months with Dr. Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, on August 27, 2024 on his show "Dr. Phil Primetime" to discuss his campaign platform and his thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joining the Trump team. Anyone looking for new insights into the former president's personality or ideas, however, came away disappointed. McGraw essentially let Trump use the hour of airtime to repeat his familiar talking points: Border security, the economy, and "Communist" Kamala Harris. The one telling moment of the night was actually something the controversial politician didn't say.

The two men discussed the terrifying rally shooting on July 13, which miraculously left Trump almost completely unharmed. Perhaps hoping the divisive candidate would show his softer side, McGraw asked, "Has this changed you? Has it changed your appreciation for life? Has it changed anything about you? Did you hug your kids extra hard?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Trump could have taken the opportunity to confess to a change in priorities or even to express a newfound respect for his life.

No such luck. After acknowledging that he's understandably got the question a lot, Trump deflected by turning the topic back to himself, declaring the presidency to be "the most dangerous profession" (more so than a race car driver, in his estimation). The rest of the hour unfolded without him properly answering — or even mentioning his family at all.

