Trump's Makeup Fail During Dr. Phil Interview Reminds Us Of High School
Donald Trump's interview with Dr. Phil McGraw saw the presidential hopeful delving into a whole range of topics, but we were distracted from what he was saying by the controversial candidate's bizarre on-camera lewk. We're referring, of course, to Trump's very nude lips, which transported us right back to the days when super-light shades were all the rage (and when, if you couldn't find the right shade of lipstick, concealer did just fine in its place).
One could argue that the Republican candidate simply has lighter lips. After all, Trump has had plenty of makeup-free moments, and while he certainly looked different enough for us to notice, his lips actually do seem to be a little on the paler side. Having said that, one telltale sign that the controversial politician whipped out his lip kit for his appearance on McGraw's show was the much darker inner lip, which flashed occasionally as he spoke.
Trump has been said to use fake tanner to achieve his famous orange glow, so it's likely that also played a role in just how light his lips looked during the interview. Hey, if anything, it shows that he knows how to make that pout pop!
Trump reportedly does his own makeup
It's worth noting that at least one makeup artist has offered their professional opinion on Donald Trump's beauty look. In fact, speaking to The Washington Post, Jason Kelly, the makeup artist in charge at the 2016 Republican National Convention had a very shady take on the divisive presidential candidate's well-established love of bronzer. "When I see him, I see a line of oxidized bronzer around his hairline [...] The application is like a kindergartner did it," he said. Kelly also warned, "Bronzer shouldn't be applied from forehead to chin. It's meant to contour the face. Putting it all over is just going to make you go orange."
Perhaps that's why Trump opted solely for nude lipstick for his Dr. Phil interview — contrast. Kelly also revealed that the businessman-turned-politician had eschewed his services for the 2016 RNC, believing he was just fine without professional assistance. All he allowed was some loose powder, so basically supermodel off duty vibes. Of course, Kelly isn't exactly an outlier on this topic either. After all, Trump has long been roasted for his major makeup fails. But something tells us the presidential hopeful is confident in his look. If it includes some concealer-as-lipstick that takes us right back to those awkward high school days, well, maybe Trump is trying to make makeup cringe again.