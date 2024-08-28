Trump's Makeup Fail During Dr. Phil Interview Reminds Us Of High School

Donald Trump's interview with Dr. Phil McGraw saw the presidential hopeful delving into a whole range of topics, but we were distracted from what he was saying by the controversial candidate's bizarre on-camera lewk. We're referring, of course, to Trump's very nude lips, which transported us right back to the days when super-light shades were all the rage (and when, if you couldn't find the right shade of lipstick, concealer did just fine in its place).

One could argue that the Republican candidate simply has lighter lips. After all, Trump has had plenty of makeup-free moments, and while he certainly looked different enough for us to notice, his lips actually do seem to be a little on the paler side. Having said that, one telltale sign that the controversial politician whipped out his lip kit for his appearance on McGraw's show was the much darker inner lip, which flashed occasionally as he spoke.

Trump has been said to use fake tanner to achieve his famous orange glow, so it's likely that also played a role in just how light his lips looked during the interview. Hey, if anything, it shows that he knows how to make that pout pop!