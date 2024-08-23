Donald Trump's Major Makeup Fail Has Everyone Roasting His Blotchy Appearance
Former President Donald Trump is vying for re-election and on August 22, 2024 he took the campaign trail to Arizona. While speaking to a crowd of his supporters during one such appearance, the controversial politician hammered home his feelings on immigration, asserting that Vice President Kamala Harris was not handling it well. However, many people are instead focusing on something else entirely about Trump's time in Arizona. In a photo from one of his stops that is quickly gaining major traction on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former "Apprentice" host is standing at a podium mid-speech. Shockingly, there is a big patch of pale skin that can be seen on the side of his head, uncovered by Trump's signature orange-tinted (and likely not at all natural) tan.
The former president's photo from his Arizona rally also notably appears to be yet more proof that reports claiming that Trump wears makeup are correct. As one X user quipped, "It wasn't even that hot today in AZ but moisturizer is necessary as a base if you wear makeup. Especially the older you are. It decomposed off his face in real time," alongside a laughing emoji. Another critic shared an edited photo equating Trump to The Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz," calling him the "Wicked Witch of Mar-a-Lago." They mockingly captioned it: "I'm melting! I'm meting!"
People have also been talking about Trump's age
Donald Trump has been seen without makeup many times before, but those looks aren't nearly as surprising as his visage when the former president's makeup is only partially covering his face and the drastic difference is undeniable. Another X user shared the melting makeup photo and also took the opportunity to roast his outfit: "Trump's manly orange makeup is melting during his Arizona visit ! (Don't zoom in). Love those extended, drooping, shoulder pads too." Beyond his makeup and clothes, Trump's hair has also been the subject of numerous online roasts. In fact, one recent rally photo showed that the former "Apprentice" host can't hide his age beneath his strange hairdo.
The conversation of age for presidential candidates in the 2024 election was initially about President Joe Biden. But, when Vice President Kamala Harris replaced him on the Democratic ticket, it got people talking about Trump's age instead. There has never been a presidential nominee older than the 78-year-old, and a survey from the Daily Mail showed that some people's belief in his abilities declined from March to August 2024. For example, by August only 50% of survey respondents felt Trump would be able to "Keep attention during a meeting," dropping 6% from March. If he "Can fully digest his national security briefings" dropped 6% as well, going from 54% to 48% of people saying he could.