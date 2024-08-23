Donald Trump's Major Makeup Fail Has Everyone Roasting His Blotchy Appearance

Former President Donald Trump is vying for re-election and on August 22, 2024 he took the campaign trail to Arizona. While speaking to a crowd of his supporters during one such appearance, the controversial politician hammered home his feelings on immigration, asserting that Vice President Kamala Harris was not handling it well. However, many people are instead focusing on something else entirely about Trump's time in Arizona. In a photo from one of his stops that is quickly gaining major traction on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former "Apprentice" host is standing at a podium mid-speech. Shockingly, there is a big patch of pale skin that can be seen on the side of his head, uncovered by Trump's signature orange-tinted (and likely not at all natural) tan.

The former president's photo from his Arizona rally also notably appears to be yet more proof that reports claiming that Trump wears makeup are correct. As one X user quipped, "It wasn't even that hot today in AZ but moisturizer is necessary as a base if you wear makeup. Especially the older you are. It decomposed off his face in real time," alongside a laughing emoji. Another critic shared an edited photo equating Trump to The Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz," calling him the "Wicked Witch of Mar-a-Lago." They mockingly captioned it: "I'm melting! I'm meting!"