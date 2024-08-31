We Gave Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo A Brunette Lob & Her Transformation Is Stunning

When thinking about Bunnie Xo, undoubtedly the first thing that comes to mind is her long, platinum blonde hair. However, we couldn't help but wonder how she'd look with the direct inverse. Luckily, Static Media's talented in-house photo editors were able to give us an exclusive glimpse at exactly that — and let's just say, Jelly Roll's missus would look just as incredible, if not even more so, with a brunette lob. First thing's first, it bears mentioning that long blonde hair is pretty key to Bunnie Xo's identity. She is the host of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, after all. Likewise, Bunnie Xo previously revealed on Facebook that she named the podcast after Dolly Parton's 1967 song of the same name, which poked fun at and called out the whole concept of "dumb blondes."

Advertisement

As for the length of her locks, Bunnie Xo has addressed that, too. In a hilarious hair tutorial uploaded to her eponymous YouTube channel, she quipped that they made her feel more attractive. "I have long hair and I get sexier," Bunnie chirped. As for shorter hairdos, she joked, "When I have short hair I feel like a frickin' news broadcaster." We've got to say, after seeing Bunnie Xo with a chic lob, we completely disagree.