We Gave Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo A Brunette Lob & Her Transformation Is Stunning
When thinking about Bunnie Xo, undoubtedly the first thing that comes to mind is her long, platinum blonde hair. However, we couldn't help but wonder how she'd look with the direct inverse. Luckily, Static Media's talented in-house photo editors were able to give us an exclusive glimpse at exactly that — and let's just say, Jelly Roll's missus would look just as incredible, if not even more so, with a brunette lob. First thing's first, it bears mentioning that long blonde hair is pretty key to Bunnie Xo's identity. She is the host of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, after all. Likewise, Bunnie Xo previously revealed on Facebook that she named the podcast after Dolly Parton's 1967 song of the same name, which poked fun at and called out the whole concept of "dumb blondes."
As for the length of her locks, Bunnie Xo has addressed that, too. In a hilarious hair tutorial uploaded to her eponymous YouTube channel, she quipped that they made her feel more attractive. "I have long hair and I get sexier," Bunnie chirped. As for shorter hairdos, she joked, "When I have short hair I feel like a frickin' news broadcaster." We've got to say, after seeing Bunnie Xo with a chic lob, we completely disagree.
Bunnie Xo looks like a movie star with a shorter hairdo
Bunnie Xo might not love seeing herself with shorter hair, but there's no denying she would look gorgeous if she did commit to a chop and a darker hue. It's giving major old Hollywood vibes, albeit with a modern twist. Dare we say it, though, Jelly Roll's beloved wife looks remarkably different even with just these two changes. In fact, she could easily pass for Leah Remini's long-lost sister. That Bunnie Xo looks so different with another hairstyle isn't exactly shocking. The last time our photo editors worked their magic on her, they removed Bunnie's tattoos, and we almost didn't recognize her as a result.
That's not to say she looked any less striking, though – we've all seen what Bunnie Xo looks like without makeup and there's no question that Jelly Roll's striking leading lady confidently rocks tatts, no tatts, blonde hair, brunette strands and everything in-between. Of course, we doubt she'd ever use our edited pic as a reference at the salon. However, based on what we've seen from Bunnie Xo's stunning transformation, once upon a time she actually did rock a brunette lob IRL. With that in mind, perhaps at some point she'll consider a return to that classic lewk. We'll be rooting for her if she does.