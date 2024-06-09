What Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie XO, Looks Like Without Makeup

Bunnie XO, host of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast and wife of country singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, is certainly not one to shy away from a full face of makeup and an eye-catching ensemble. Though she married the "Save Me" singer in 2016, the couple didn't make their red carpet debut until the 2022 CMA Awards — but wow, was it a debut for the books. At the event, she rocked a Barbie-inspired gown and a fierce smokey eye. Bunnie XO has since accompanied Jelly Roll at many high-profile events, and she's worn very bombshell-esque makeup looks each time. That said, she's also not shy about rocking a makeup-free face on social media as well. And we don't mean the "clean-girl" beauty trend that's taken over TikTok. We're talking totally bare-faced looks.

Though the podcast host goes sans cosmetics every now and then on Instagram, she made a revelation about how she felt about going makeup-free in an October 2019 Facebook post. "Hell, I didn't even let Jelly see me without makeup for an entire year when we first got together," Bunnie XO wrote. But over time, she's embraced skipping makeup from time to time and inspired others to do the same. She may be a celebrity who is unrecognizable without makeup, but that's not to say she doesn't look gorgeous without a full beat. If there's one thing to know about Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, it's that she's going to look glam no matter what.