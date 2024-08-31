What Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Brother Bryan Is Like
Over the last few years, Britney Spears has made no secret of the tension between her and the rest of her family. Britney's older brother Bryan Spears is no exception. In fact, Instagram posts revealed that the siblings hit a major rough patch not too long ago. However, it seems as though things are on the upswing.
While Jamie Lynn Spears has always been the more public of Britney's siblings, some may remember that back in 2020, Bryan featured in an episode of the "As NOT Seen on TV Podcast." In the interview, he touched on what it was like growing up with Britney and how his younger sister's fame impacted his own life. One particularly interesting revelation was that he and his family became so accustomed to private jets that his daughter couldn't handle the experience of commercial air travel when she was forced to live like a normie.
Though Bryan maintained that his family had benefited from the conservatorship (ahem, private jets), he also shared on the podcast that he was in support of having it lifted. That proved to be the case when it was removed, as he took to Instagram to congratulate his sister, "Happy Britpendence day!!" However, anyone who thought that meant the siblings moved right along as though nothing had ever happened would be sorely mistaken.
Britney flipped out at Bryan in a very public way
While Bryan Spears said on the "As NOT Seen on TV" podcast that he was all for lifting his sister's conservatorship, he did also muse that she may face difficulties returning to normal life. For one, he pointed out that she was used to having a team who handled everything for her, including things like reservations. Though Britney Spears didn't comment on that at the time, she did in 2022 — and suffice it to say, she'd had some time to stew on it.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney lashed out at Bryan, writing, "Your podcast interview was so SPECIAL ... When asked by that incredibly kind man 'Why doesn't your family just let her be???' Your response was ... 'She can't even make a dinner reservation" (via People). She then went on to make it known that she had never invited Bryan to her wedding to Sam Asghari. Prior to Britney's post, Bryan's girlfriend had shared via her Instagram that they'd missed the wedding, as his daughter had her elementary school graduation the same day.
All of the Instagram posts have since been taken down. Perhaps that had something to do with what Bryan had said in his "As NOT Seen on TV" interview about the family having squabbles from time to time, but always making up. Either way, even with the posts deleted, this particular piece of family drama won't be easy to scrub from the web.
Britney and Bryan seem to have made up
If we're gauging Britney and Bryan's relationship based on their social media posts, all signs seem to point at them having buried the hatchet. For one, in November 2023 Britney shared a picture of Bryan along with a gushy caption that hinted at their closeness. "My big brother who's like a dad and my best friend!!" she'd written (via People). The post has since been taken down, so perhaps they had a bit of a wobble at some point. Nevertheless, she's since re-posted the pic to her Instagram, sans the OG caption.
Other than the re-post, Britney has also since posted a photo dump of Bryan to Instagram. In the caption for those images, she complimented him, writing, "Looking pretty dapper." She also shared that her sons (with whom she also has a tumultuous relationship) hadn't believed it was really their uncle, and questioned if she'd used a filter on the snaps. Granted, perhaps they were just surprised to see the two hanging out after such a public spat.
In the time between Britney lashing out at Bryan on Instagram and her newer posts, she released her memoir, "The Woman in Me," and the book shared some insight into her relationship with her brother. For one, she admitted that she felt resentful towards him during a period when she was forced to tour while he enjoyed the fruits of her labors. Of course, as some know, Jamie Lynn Spears is the only family member not on Britney's payroll. Nevertheless, it seems they're in a better place now, and fingers crossed it stays that way.