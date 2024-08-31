What Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Brother Bryan Is Like

Over the last few years, Britney Spears has made no secret of the tension between her and the rest of her family. Britney's older brother Bryan Spears is no exception. In fact, Instagram posts revealed that the siblings hit a major rough patch not too long ago. However, it seems as though things are on the upswing.

While Jamie Lynn Spears has always been the more public of Britney's siblings, some may remember that back in 2020, Bryan featured in an episode of the "As NOT Seen on TV Podcast." In the interview, he touched on what it was like growing up with Britney and how his younger sister's fame impacted his own life. One particularly interesting revelation was that he and his family became so accustomed to private jets that his daughter couldn't handle the experience of commercial air travel when she was forced to live like a normie.

Though Bryan maintained that his family had benefited from the conservatorship (ahem, private jets), he also shared on the podcast that he was in support of having it lifted. That proved to be the case when it was removed, as he took to Instagram to congratulate his sister, "Happy Britpendence day!!" However, anyone who thought that meant the siblings moved right along as though nothing had ever happened would be sorely mistaken.

