What We Know About HGTV Star Hilary Farr's Ex-Husband Gordon
HGTV viewers have long wondered if Hilary Farr and David Visentin of "Love It or List It" are a couple. While the two hosts have great on-screen chemistry, competing to provide clients with a practical home renovation or a new property altogether, their relationship is purely platonic. Instead, Visentin has been married to his wife Krista since 2006, while Farr was wed before her HGTV debut. While the details of the relationship have been kept private, we know that the interior designer was married to Gordon Farr from 1982 to 2008.
When Hilary opened up about her decision to say goodbye to "Love It or List It," the London-raised TV personality revealed that the series played an important role in her life following the relationship's end. "The show came along in 2008 when I was still in the middle of a divorce that was horrendous," she told Vulture. "It was a godsend because it meant I could pay the lawyers and because it was a diversion, which I needed." Beyond this, not much is known about Hilary's marriage, but we do know a couple of things about her ex-husband.
Gordon Farr has a background in television
Gordon Farr, Hilary Farr's ex-husband, is a TV producer and writer most known for "The Love Boat." The Canadian native worked alongside his then-wife Lynne Farr on the show's first three seasons, claiming in an interview with The National Post that the premise was originally his own idea. "It was my show. I had been flogging it everywhere, but [producer] Aaron Spelling got the idea from someone at Columbia I had pitched it to," Gordon said. "I had pitched it everywhere — all the networks were witnesses. ABC was scheduled to carry it, so our lawyers wanted to depose Fred Silverman, head of ABC."
A settlement was reached in the legal dispute, with Gordon signing on as producer and writer for the series. He also directed a handful of episodes, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I got a chance to direct Helen Hayes, Sir John Mills, and Ethel Merman in the same show. Jesus Christ!" Other than "The Love Boat," Gordon is also credited on programs like "Sandler and Young's Kraft Music Hall," "The Bob Newhart Show," and "We Got It Made." Hilary has a background in acting, something she was able to bring to "Love It or List It," so we wouldn't be surprised if she and Gordon first crossed paths through their Hollywood endeavors.
Hilary and Gordon have one son together
Hilary and Gordon Farr welcomed son Joshua Farr in March 1983, with the child growing up in Los Angeles and Toronto. On "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Hilary gave a tour of the Toronto home that her family moved to in 1996. "This is where my son was growing up," Hilary said of the kitchen. "It was full of hairy, smelly teenage boys raiding the fridge, and making a horrible mess, and being noisy, which was fine. I would just close the doors and hang out in my space."
The young Farr seemingly hasn't followed in his parents' Hollywood footsteps, but he has made some appearances on Hilary's social media pages. For example, for Father's Day in 2020, the "Tough Love with Hilary Farr" host shared an Instagram post honoring Joshua, who has three kids of his own. "My favourite father," she wrote. "This child of mine amazes me. He has never lost the little boy within and is filled with wonder, joy, fun, endless love and respect for his children and his beautiful wife. I'm so proud of him."