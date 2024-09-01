What We Know About HGTV Star Hilary Farr's Ex-Husband Gordon

HGTV viewers have long wondered if Hilary Farr and David Visentin of "Love It or List It" are a couple. While the two hosts have great on-screen chemistry, competing to provide clients with a practical home renovation or a new property altogether, their relationship is purely platonic. Instead, Visentin has been married to his wife Krista since 2006, while Farr was wed before her HGTV debut. While the details of the relationship have been kept private, we know that the interior designer was married to Gordon Farr from 1982 to 2008.

When Hilary opened up about her decision to say goodbye to "Love It or List It," the London-raised TV personality revealed that the series played an important role in her life following the relationship's end. "The show came along in 2008 when I was still in the middle of a divorce that was horrendous," she told Vulture. "It was a godsend because it meant I could pay the lawyers and because it was a diversion, which I needed." Beyond this, not much is known about Hilary's marriage, but we do know a couple of things about her ex-husband.