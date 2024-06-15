What Kelly Ripa Really Looks Like Underneath The Makeup
As a well-known actor and popular talk show host, Kelly Ripa has always been ready for the camera, and fans have seen some of her most glamorous looks over the years. However, as a wife and mother, Ripa is sure to dedicate just as much time to her family as her career, and many of these moments require a lot less glam — if any glam at all. From days spent at the beach with her husband to traveling around the world, the star has shared many barefaced photos on a number of special occasions. It is in these images that fans of Ripa can see just how gorgeous her natural face is, which is only made that much more evident through her love for life and adventure.
While the television host has been very transparent regarding her experience with Botox – she's a fan — she also follows a strict skin care routine to maintain her radiant complexion. "[My husband] Mark and I laugh because if we're watching a television program, I always leave about half an hour before it ends," Ripa told Glamour. "He'll say, 'Are you going to start the routine?' He knows that if we're going to go to bed at a decent hour, I need an additional 30 minutes to apply everything."
Are you ready to witness some of the star's best natural looks for yourself? Here are some snaps that reveal what Kelly Ripa looks like underneath the makeup.
She left the makeup behind to enjoy a workout with this global fitness expert
There is no question that Kelly Ripa, in addition to having great skin, is in amazing shape. The star works out four to five times a week despite her busy schedule. Working with global fitness expert Anna Kaiser, Ripa has found a routine that she loves and can stick to, and the TV host gave fans a glimpse into the aftermath of one of these sweaty sessions via Instagram.
In a series of images posted in January 13 2019, Kelly Ripa showed off her toned figure and glowing skin as she posed alongside her trainer. Donning an all-black fit, she can be seen smiling ear to ear, bringing a perfectly pink color to her cheeks and a sparkle to her blue eyes. With her hair slicked back in a high ponytail, Ripa's lifted cheekbones can really be admired as well. The beloved star somehow makes being sweaty look absolutely chic, and we are all here for it.
She showed off her moves and natural face in this dance class
In addition to her one-on-one personal training sessions, Kelly Ripa is a big fan of using dance classes to move her body. In fact, for those who don't know, the TV host actually began her career starring on the show "Dance Party USA," so it makes sense that she is always eager to break it down — especially when it means she will break a sweat!
In an image posted to the star's Instagram feed in September 2018, the star could be seen standing alongside fitness instructor Trammell Logan following one of his Move With Mell dance classes. Rocking a makeup-free face, a pair of black leggings, and a Move With Mell T-shirt, Kelly Ripa looks nothing short of radiant and healthy. With her hair pulled into a half updo, her glowing skin and beautiful smile were apparent.
She shared her natural complexion in a selfie with her husband
On February 3, 2019, Kelly Ripa posted a vacation photo to her Instagram feed in which she can be seen cuddling up to her husband on the beach. For fans, however, this seemingly simple image caused quite the stir, and in addition to commenting on the couple's clear love for one another, Ripa's followers went crazy over just how stunning she looks sans makeup. "You are so beautiful, au [naturel]" one comment reads underneath the post. It's safe to say that these words of praise are nothing short of the truth!
Wearing a pink bathing suit, sheer white cover-up, and a playful collection of necklaces, Kelly Ripa's skin looks bright and hydrated as she gives a soft smile for the camera. Her dark lashes and well-shaped brows really allow her blue eyes to pop and give an overall youthful glow to the star's gorgeous face.
Kelly Ripa does not need makeup to celebrate her son
In an especially sweet Instagram post published on February 24, 2019, Kelly Ripa celebrated her youngest son, Joaquin, for his 16th birthday. "You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say," the proud mother captioned the post. Fans were also given a collection of some of the cutest images to enjoy. The very first picture of the series shows the smiling teenager alongside his mother, in which Ripa rocks another fabulous fresh-faced look.
With her bright blonde locks pulled away from her face in a sleek slicked-back ponytail, Kelly Ripa shows off her sun-kissed skin and dewy complexion. Her rosy, hydrated lips pair perfectly with her slightly pink cheeks, and her natural freckles give her an overall summer glow. Ripa paired her makeup-free look with a cool-toned cover-up and simple gold jewelry.
She left the makeup behind on this trip to Greece
Wearing makeup fit for television can be hard on the skin, which is exactly why Kelly Ripa is sure to give her face a break from time to time. In a slideshow of images posted to Ripa's Instagram in June 2023, she can be seen adventuring around Greece with her daughter and husband, all while giving her skin the well-deserved vacation it requires.
In one particular image, Kelly Ripa can be seen cuddling with her husband on the sand, and the star is all smiles as she soaks up the gorgeous scenery around her. That said, it is hard to ignore just how glowy her skin appears, as her gently sun-kissed skin and peachy cheeks really light up her entire complexion. The look, which pairs well with Ripa's wavy locks and chic choice of top, is both natural and effortless, perfect for time spent on an island!
Kelly Ripa went fresh-faced for this hilarious Mother's Day recreation
As a mom of three, Kelly Ripa has shared many images of her children over the years, such as one that showed her looking exhausted while trying to wrangle her tiny tots at the beach (circa 2003). On May 14, 2023, however, the star paid homage to this very photo in honor of Mother's Day, posting the iconic recreation with her (now adult) children on Instagram with the caption: "Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear."
Fans were not only amused by the hilarious reenactment but stunned by just how gracefully Kelly Ripa has aged. The star kept the recreation extremely accurate with her makeup-free face, and it is quite clear that the texture of her skin has stood the test of time. Though Ripa absolutely nailed her fatigued expression from the original photo, her bright eyes and highlighted cheekbones bring a certain youthfulness to her face. "How did you get younger but your children aged?" one fan commented on the post/
She sported a bare face while running a 5K
With her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, a student and athlete at the University of Michigan, Kelly Ripa is always sure to show her support for the college. The star has attended football and wrestling matches there and has made the phrase "Go blue" a regular one in her vocabulary. This eventually led her to take part in one of the school's most well-known races.
In a photo posted to her Instagram on April 10, 2022, Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos can be seen celebrating their completion of the Big House 5K. With the sun shining bright and blue skies overhead, Ripa's makeup-free look is really able to shine, and the addition of a gaiter allows for her tapered face shape to be shown. With a slightly flushed face and soft brows, the star sports far more than just a shiny gold medal but an overall healthy looking complexion that she should surely be proud of!
Her bold hair color complemented her makeup-free look
In a series of photos posted to Instagram in October 2020, Kelly Ripa shared her experience experimenting with different hair colors and styles. From blonde strands to blue, the star explains that this is one investment she is happy to have made. Fans were sure the share their love for her fun looks as well. One picture in particular from the set, however, really stands out from the rest, as this specific hair style and color were simply a match made in heaven/
Kelly Ripa can be seen rocking a pastel pink bob — a color that suits the star's natural complexion and peachy tones of her skin. Her warm blushed cheeks and soft pink lips not only gave her a gorgeous glow but brought out the soft and supple texture of her unblemished skin. With her hair falling across her face, Ripa's overall look is fresh and fun.
Kelly Ripa went makeup-free in a sweet anniversary post
It is no secret that Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are in love, as the star's social media is filled with posts dedicated to her spouse. However, one of these posts is exceptionally sweet and shows more than just the couple's admiration for one another but also a makeup-free face from the talk show host herself.
On May 1, 2024, Kelly Ripa posted a series of images to her Instagram, wishing the love of her life a happy 28th anniversary. It is in the first image that Ripa is cozying up to her husband, and she looks nothing short of absolutely radiant. Sporting a bandeau style swimsuit and beachy waves to frame her face, Ripa's glowing skin and smooth complexion are really able to shine. Paired with her hydrated lips and soft, fluffy brows, the star looks both luminous and healthy.