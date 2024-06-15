What Kelly Ripa Really Looks Like Underneath The Makeup

As a well-known actor and popular talk show host, Kelly Ripa has always been ready for the camera, and fans have seen some of her most glamorous looks over the years. However, as a wife and mother, Ripa is sure to dedicate just as much time to her family as her career, and many of these moments require a lot less glam — if any glam at all. From days spent at the beach with her husband to traveling around the world, the star has shared many barefaced photos on a number of special occasions. It is in these images that fans of Ripa can see just how gorgeous her natural face is, which is only made that much more evident through her love for life and adventure.

While the television host has been very transparent regarding her experience with Botox – she's a fan — she also follows a strict skin care routine to maintain her radiant complexion. "[My husband] Mark and I laugh because if we're watching a television program, I always leave about half an hour before it ends," Ripa told Glamour. "He'll say, 'Are you going to start the routine?' He knows that if we're going to go to bed at a decent hour, I need an additional 30 minutes to apply everything."

Are you ready to witness some of the star's best natural looks for yourself? Here are some snaps that reveal what Kelly Ripa looks like underneath the makeup.