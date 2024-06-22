Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Hid Their Romance From Their Former All My Children Costars

Today, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don't do much to hide their romance. They have three kids, work together on "Live with Kelly and Mark," and post the most adorable #CoupleGoals snaps to their social media. But back in the '90s, these two were desperately trying to hide their romance from their co-stars on "All My Children." The two met on the soap opera and started dating in 1995, before marrying in secret the following year. Only, Ripa revealed on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in February 2024 that they specifically didn't tell their co-workers. "We worked together and we didn't want it to be perceived that somehow we couldn't work together," Ripa explained of why their relationship was all so hush-hush (via New York Post). "Nobody at ['All My Children'] knew we were even dating, much less married to each other," she added. When their secret wedding became public, they'd already been married several months. Consuelos elaborated on the need for secrecy to People the following month, explaining, "People tend to think there'll be problems when you're dating your costar."

Though the couple had already made their red carpet debut together at the Soap Opera Digest Awards in February 1996, they split shortly after, which explains why their costars didn't know they were dating again when they wed the following month. Consuelos even revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2019 they actually eloped to Las Vegas the day after reconciling (despite Ripa not being his type).