Tiffany Trump Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
The Trump family has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors for years, and while the women typically face the most scrutiny, several of the Trump men haven't been spared — whispers continue to circle that Donald Trump has had multiple hair transplants and even liposuction, while Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, apparently has a penchant for Botox. Likewise, it's been said that Melania Trump's youthful appearance isn't exactly natural, that Ivanka Trump had work done on her chin, and also that Lara Trump's perfect nose is all thanks to rhinoplasty.
One Trump who's had a particularly rough time with plastic surgery rumors is Tiffany. As Tiffany's relationship with her father evolved after his failed 2020 election bid and Donald's subsequent New York Fraud trial, the public has gradually been seeing more of her, and rumors about her appearance have increased. "Tiffany needs to lay off the plastic surgery. She's in her 20's for goodness sake! Why are women in their 20's having so much work done?" one pundit commented on a picture of Tiffany and her family that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In 2022, a TikTok posted by @aworkingwardrobe made fun of the Trumps and their rumored plastic surgeries including by pointing out that Tiffany looked very different compared to just a few years prior. She noted that Tiffany appeared to have a more prominent chin in her wedding pictures, arguing that a weak chin runs in the Trump family. She went on to advise her followers not to be too critical of their own appearance, quipping, "Remember folks, you're not ugly. You're just poor." But the question remains: Has Tiffany ever gone under the knife?
Experts reckon that Tiffany has likely had some cosmetic work done
According to board certified Charleston, South Carolina plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf, Tiffany Trump has definitely had a little help. "I believe the changes she has undergone are most likely not natural and are secondary to having treatments," he exclusively told The List. While various chin-defining procedures like sliding genioplasty, implants, and fillers are all treatments patients can consider, Schimpf suspects that Tiffany went for the most conservative option. He explained that it's tough to judge one way or the other, but fillers are extremely popular because they're minimally invasive. "It is easier for the patient because no anesthesia is required, and no recovery time is involved. The volume can be slowly increased over time by slowly adding filler every few months as needed or desired," Schimpf detailed.
He added, "These fillers last up to two years now and have improved greatly over time as fillers in general have progressed." Aside from chin fillers, Schimpf also reckons that Tiffany gets regular Botox injections in her face, given the lack of wrinkles around her eyes and forehead in particular. Likewise, the expert also pointed out that her full cheeks could additionally be the work of fillers. Jennifer Leebow, an advanced registered nurse practitioner in aesthetic dermatology, agreed that Tiffany has had Botox injections, informing Distractify that she probably got some in her lips too. "It appears she has reduced her gummy smile with Neurotoxin (most commonly known as Botox) as well as lifting the top lip with a specific technique known as a 'lip flip,'" Leebow asserted.
Tiffany is not the only Trump who's rumored to have had work done
Tiffany Trump's half-sister, Ivanka Trump, has also faced her fair share of plastic surgery rumors over the years. Speaking to the Daily Mail, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie theorized that the former first daughter has likely had several procedures over the years, including a chin implant to give her a more pronounced look (this seems to be a common theme among the Trump family!). Motykie also suspects that Ivanka has made some alterations to her nose, suggesting, "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger."
The plastic surgeon added that she likely gets regular lip, cheek, and mid-face fillers, along with a good ol' dose of Botox to keep those pesky wrinkles at bay as she gets older. Ivanka's flawless, youthful complexion has left many Trump fanatics in awe, to the extent that some even decided to go under the knife themselves. One such supporter, Tiffany Taylor, underwent a whopping 13 procedures in an attempt to make her face more closely resemble the former first daughter's. Now that's, er, dedication.