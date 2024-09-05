Tiffany Trump Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

The Trump family has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors for years, and while the women typically face the most scrutiny, several of the Trump men haven't been spared — whispers continue to circle that Donald Trump has had multiple hair transplants and even liposuction, while Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, apparently has a penchant for Botox. Likewise, it's been said that Melania Trump's youthful appearance isn't exactly natural, that Ivanka Trump had work done on her chin, and also that Lara Trump's perfect nose is all thanks to rhinoplasty.

Advertisement

One Trump who's had a particularly rough time with plastic surgery rumors is Tiffany. As Tiffany's relationship with her father evolved after his failed 2020 election bid and Donald's subsequent New York Fraud trial, the public has gradually been seeing more of her, and rumors about her appearance have increased. "Tiffany needs to lay off the plastic surgery. She's in her 20's for goodness sake! Why are women in their 20's having so much work done?" one pundit commented on a picture of Tiffany and her family that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 2022, a TikTok posted by @aworkingwardrobe made fun of the Trumps and their rumored plastic surgeries including by pointing out that Tiffany looked very different compared to just a few years prior. She noted that Tiffany appeared to have a more prominent chin in her wedding pictures, arguing that a weak chin runs in the Trump family. She went on to advise her followers not to be too critical of their own appearance, quipping, "Remember folks, you're not ugly. You're just poor." But the question remains: Has Tiffany ever gone under the knife?

Advertisement