Hallmark's Tyler Hynes And Hunter King Had Sweet Words For Travis Kelce After Working With His Mom
Two veteran Hallmark actors, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, star in "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," which is sure to entice a variety of audiences. The film, which gives major Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift vibes, follows the love story of a superfan of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team (King) and the team's fictional director of fan engagement (Hynes). The romance between real-life pop superstar Swift and Chiefs tight end Kelce took the country by storm in late 2023, and though the film's plot doesn't mimic their story, it's easy to see why Hallmark would want to get in on the hype.
And we're not the only ones who noticed the comparison. Hallmark embraced the association by inviting Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, to appear in the movie. Donna has become more prominent in the public eye since Travis and Swift began dating, and she was seen cheering on her son alongside the musician many times. It seems no one can get enough of this all-American family, as even Hynes and King had a bit of fun with Donna off-screen.
Donna encouraged Hynes and King to reach out to Travis
In "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," Donna Kelce plays the manager of a BBQ restaurant called Norma & Nic's. Though she'll be in dressed in character in the movie, in a behind-the-scenes video Tyler Hynes posted on Instagram, eagle-eyed fans might notice Donna wearing her custom-made Chiefs/Eagles split jersey. Her son Jason Kelce was a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and she's been known to dress in support of both her NFL playing sons. However, her Hallmark debut is all about the team in red.
The cast had a great time getting to know Donna, with Hunter King telling People, "She's a sweetheart. She's lovely, and I loved having her on set. She was so fun to talk to." It seems Donna had some fun as well; while filming at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, she encouraged the two lead actors to leave notes in Travis' locker. While King left a lighthearted missive to the effect of "Thanks for letting us steal your field and your mom," Tyler Hynes took a slightly more serious approach. It turns out he jotted down the lyrics to the hit country song "Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks, which he had seen Travis perform during the Super Bowl parade in 2023. He also added a touching, "Don't ever change."
Donna Kelce isn't the only well-known Chiefs face in the movie
Donna Kelce isn't the only member of the Chiefs community to join the cast of "Holiday Touchdown." The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will also appear in the film with several of the team's players: Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire, George Karlaftis, and more. Ava and Gracie Hunt, daughters of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, will also appear. If having a host of NFL names in the credits wasn't enough, Hallmark has included fan and red carpet correspondent Taylen Biggs and even social media icon Catrick Mahomes. The Bengal-Tabby cat (real name Sly James the Cat) became a beloved internet mascot — and good luck charm –for the Chiefs when its owner began dressing him up as quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
With so many big names attached, coupled with a heartwarming Hallmark script, there's no way "Holiday Touchdown" won't be a must-see for rom-com lovers, football fans, and Swifties alike. Hey, if they make a sequel, maybe Travis will even join his mom on set next time.