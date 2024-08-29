Hallmark's Tyler Hynes And Hunter King Had Sweet Words For Travis Kelce After Working With His Mom

Two veteran Hallmark actors, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, star in "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," which is sure to entice a variety of audiences. The film, which gives major Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift vibes, follows the love story of a superfan of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team (King) and the team's fictional director of fan engagement (Hynes). The romance between real-life pop superstar Swift and Chiefs tight end Kelce took the country by storm in late 2023, and though the film's plot doesn't mimic their story, it's easy to see why Hallmark would want to get in on the hype.

And we're not the only ones who noticed the comparison. Hallmark embraced the association by inviting Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, to appear in the movie. Donna has become more prominent in the public eye since Travis and Swift began dating, and she was seen cheering on her son alongside the musician many times. It seems no one can get enough of this all-American family, as even Hynes and King had a bit of fun with Donna off-screen.