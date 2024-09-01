The Transformation Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad Bod Throughout The Years

Leonardo DiCaprio may not be a father, but he sure does rule the dad bod club. When the common body type — which Urban Dictionary classifies as "softly round" — turned into a cultural phenomenon after an unwitting blog post by a college student went viral in 2015, DiCaprio became a representative for men with dad bods the world over. He didn't audition for the role, but he was universally cast as a leading man of the dad bod discourse anyway.

While the appeal of the dad bod speaks to natural beauty standards that eschew chiseled frames in favor of a little weight here and there, the conversation around the trend hasn't been so straightforward. Hinged on DiCaprio's transforming body, the narrative has explored a lot of complicated (and important) themes that vary from gender bias to fat-shaming.

DiCaprio could certainly not have foreseen the onslaught of passionate discussions his physique would trigger. It is also hard to imagine that the famously private star — who has always kept details about his personal life under tight wraps — was having a good time in the spotlight as topless photos of him routinely made rounds. But despite the wide-ranging implications, he seemed to have held his own, living his luxurious life the way he liked. Here's a full transformation of Leonardo DiCaprio's dad bod throughout the years.

