The Real Reason Sasha Obama Ditched Barack's Farewell Address Before Leaving The White House

After eight years in The White House, Former President Barack Obama officially stepped down from his role with a heartfelt farewell speech in 2017. Barack's emotional address saw him thanking everyone who had helped along the way, including Vice President Joe Biden, various White House staff members, campaign volunteers, and organizers. Of course, the bestselling author couldn't miss the opportunity to give a special shout-out to his wife, Michelle Obama, and their two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion," Barack gushed (via YouTube). "You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad." When the camera panned back to the crowd, Malia visibly teared up and was comforted by her mom. However, the younger Obama sister was nowhere to be seen throughout the address.

Naturally, Sasha's absence caused a stir, and many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate about her whereabouts. One commenter even joked Sasha was preparing her own presidential bid for 2040. A former CBS White House correspondent set the record straight, clarifying that an official confirmed that Sasha had an exam the following morning, so she couldn't attend. Another user posted a photo supposedly from Sasha's school, which specified that she couldn't reschedule her exam for travel.

