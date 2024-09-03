The Real Reason Sasha Obama Ditched Barack's Farewell Address Before Leaving The White House
After eight years in The White House, Former President Barack Obama officially stepped down from his role with a heartfelt farewell speech in 2017. Barack's emotional address saw him thanking everyone who had helped along the way, including Vice President Joe Biden, various White House staff members, campaign volunteers, and organizers. Of course, the bestselling author couldn't miss the opportunity to give a special shout-out to his wife, Michelle Obama, and their two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.
"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion," Barack gushed (via YouTube). "You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad." When the camera panned back to the crowd, Malia visibly teared up and was comforted by her mom. However, the younger Obama sister was nowhere to be seen throughout the address.
Naturally, Sasha's absence caused a stir, and many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate about her whereabouts. One commenter even joked Sasha was preparing her own presidential bid for 2040. A former CBS White House correspondent set the record straight, clarifying that an official confirmed that Sasha had an exam the following morning, so she couldn't attend. Another user posted a photo supposedly from Sasha's school, which specified that she couldn't reschedule her exam for travel.
The former first daughters had a strict upbringing
To some, it may seem strange that former first daughter Sasha Obama skipped out on her father, Barack Obama's, farewell speech to sit an exam, but it's perfectly in line with the way she was raised. Speaking to People in 2008, Barack and Michelle Obama shared that they strived to give their young daughters a normal childhood despite the less-than-normal circumstances. The "A Promised Land" author also confirmed that Sasha and Malia Obama had to follow the same rules as they always had, even after being thrust into the spotlight.
The former first lady explained they didn't take their young daughters to campaign with them because they feared that the attention would change their perception of reality. "Everybody loves the kids so they get special treatment," the "Becoming" author said, adding, "That's nice for a day or two, but they need to go back home, just so they realize that this isn't life." Michelle also recalled the time she headed out for the night, leaving Malia and Sasha with her mother, Marian Robinson, who was more lax about bedtimes.
But even in their mother's absence, the sisters sweetly informed their grandmother that they would go to bed at the regular time. Similarly, Malia and Sasha also took their parents' wisdom about social media to heart and never made public accounts. In a 2013 ABC News interview, Michelle disclosed that they urged Malia and Sasha to stay off social media to "protect them from too much of the public voice."
Sasha Obama continues to live a relatively normal life
Given Sasha Obama's remarkably strict upbringing, it's unsurprising that she picked up a normal job while living in The White House. In 2018, The Boston Herald reported that the younger Obama sister was working a couple of shifts at Nancy's, which was one of her family's favorite seafood restaurants. Sasha was reportedly helping out in several different ways, including manning the cash register, cleaning up after guests, and aiding with the hectic lunch prep. Sasha's normal life trajectory continued even as she grew up and headed off to USC to earn a degree in sociology, successfully graduating in 2023. Sasha and Malia Obama also carved out a nice life for themselves in Los Angeles and kept their parents' lessons front of mind as they created their new home.
In Michelle Obama's "The Light We Carry," she detailed how her daughters had a budget for their home decor and looked around yard sales and IKEA to source the most affordable options. During an onstage chat with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, the former first lady admitted that she spent most weekends in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave fretting about their whereabouts. Still, Michelle was glad they had the space to find their own identities regardless, reasoning, "They cannot define themselves by looking at each other or looking at me or their dad," (via CNBC). The bestselling author needed her daughters to figure out what they wanted out of life on their own terms, elaborating, "I don't want them measuring themselves by external influences, and for young girls, that is hard to do."