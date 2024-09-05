What To Know About Tim Walz's Son, Gus

The 2024 Democratic National Convention was memorable on a number of counts. Topping the list, of course, was the nomination of the first Black and South Asian woman candidate, Kamala Harris, as the presidential candidate. Other standouts included the appearance of Barack and Michelle Obama, and musical performances by Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder, the Chicks, Pink, and John Legend, among others. Then there was the moving sight of Tim Walz's two kids, Hope and Gus, in the audience with their mom Gwen Walz. As they watched the Minnesota governor accept the vice presidential nomination, Gus rose to his feet, pointed toward the stage, and wept as he yelled, "That's my dad!"

The moment went viral and earned the 17-year-old lots of love from new fans online. Regrettably, it also brought out the vicious side of some commentators who disapproved of the public display of emotion. Ann Coulter called the teen's actions "weird" , a reference to Walz's past comment about Donald Trump. Similarly, radio host Jay Weber snarked about Gus's supposed lack of masculinity. Both apologized after finding out Gus is neurodivergent, though followers still shamed them for saying anything in the first place.

'That's my dad!': Gus Walz tearfully cheers on his father as he accepts Democratic VP nomination https://t.co/h5u4J6y1VF — The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2024

The Walzes choose to ignore the haters. Shortly after the DNC, Tim and Gwen told People, "We love our Gus. We are proud of the man he is growing into, and we are so excited to have him with us on this journey." This is what we know about Gus so far; the days before and after the election will hopefully reveal more about the joyful teen.

