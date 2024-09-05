What To Know About Tim Walz's Son, Gus
The 2024 Democratic National Convention was memorable on a number of counts. Topping the list, of course, was the nomination of the first Black and South Asian woman candidate, Kamala Harris, as the presidential candidate. Other standouts included the appearance of Barack and Michelle Obama, and musical performances by Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder, the Chicks, Pink, and John Legend, among others. Then there was the moving sight of Tim Walz's two kids, Hope and Gus, in the audience with their mom Gwen Walz. As they watched the Minnesota governor accept the vice presidential nomination, Gus rose to his feet, pointed toward the stage, and wept as he yelled, "That's my dad!"
The moment went viral and earned the 17-year-old lots of love from new fans online. Regrettably, it also brought out the vicious side of some commentators who disapproved of the public display of emotion. Ann Coulter called the teen's actions "weird" , a reference to Walz's past comment about Donald Trump. Similarly, radio host Jay Weber snarked about Gus's supposed lack of masculinity. Both apologized after finding out Gus is neurodivergent, though followers still shamed them for saying anything in the first place.
The Walzes choose to ignore the haters. Shortly after the DNC, Tim and Gwen told People, "We love our Gus. We are proud of the man he is growing into, and we are so excited to have him with us on this journey." This is what we know about Gus so far; the days before and after the election will hopefully reveal more about the joyful teen.
Gus's neurodiversity is a 'secret power'
Born in October 2006, Gus Walz is the younger of Tim and Gwen Walz's two children. The governor has openly spoken about how he and his wife struggled with fertility issues for years, and how advances in reproductive medicine made it possible for them to become parents. He did, however, get into a bit of hot water by saying the children were conceived through "IVF" (as seen here on X, formerly known as Twitter). He misspoke — in fact, the Walzes used IUI, a procedure that doesn't involve creating or implanting embryos.
Gus is one of the 1 in 5 American children with neurodiversity, the blanket term for individuals whose brains process information differently than the rest of the population. As Walz explained in an interview with People, they noticed early on that Gus preferred solitary activities to being with school friends, and as his differences grew more apparent, the Walzes sought an evaluation. Gus was diagnosed as a teen with ADHD, anxiety disorder, and a nonverbal learning disorder.
It's this last diagnosis that may be the most misunderstood. A nonverbal learning disorder isn't the same thing as being "nonverbal," or unable to speak. Rather, according to the Child Mind Institute, it involves one or more learning difficulties that aren't linked to speech, reading, or communication. These can include trouble distinguishing patterns, interpreting facial expressions, and identifying the main idea in a book. The Walzes haven't explained the exact form of Gus's disorder, but they told People they consider it their son's "secret power." They added Gus is "brilliant" and "hyper-aware of little details that many of us pass by."
Is Gus about to change addresses?
When not on the campaign trail, Tim Walz leads a typical family life, showing he loves his kids as much as they love him. In October 2023, the governor-dad posted the above photo on Instagram, showing the "proud dad moment" of his son Gus behind the wheel after passing his driver's test. While daughter Hope lives on her own in Montana as a social worker, Gus is still at home and entered his senior year of high school in fall 2024. The Walzes told People magazine they have done what they can "to set him up for success" at St. Paul Central High School, which suggests he has support in place for his learning challenges.
The couple haven't yet revealed what will happen if Kamala Harris is elected to the nation's highest office in November. Running mates and their families traditionally live in the vice president's residence on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory. Rather than pull their son away from his friends and school, however, it's possible Gov. Walz will live in D.C. solo while his wife Gwen stays in Minnesota with Gus until graduation. The arrangement worked for the Trump family when Donald first entered office, and there are hints Melania Trump will stay in New York again while her son Barron attends college nearby.
Whatever the decision, fans of the Walz family will be pulling for Gus's success — and hoping for more heartwarming moments from the governor's son.