A Look Back At Shannen Doherty's Relationship With 90210 Costar Jason Priestley
Up until her tragic death from breast cancer at 53 in July 2024, Shannen Doherty maintained a close relationship with one of her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars, Jason Priestley. The two played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh in the hit '90s teen drama, which also starred Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Zeiring, and Luke Perry. During their time on the show, Doherty and Priestley became the subject of some odd romance rumors due to their strong onscreen chemistry despite their sibling roles, which Priestley downplayed during a 1993 interview with Howard Stern. Reflecting on their characters, "Brenda and Brandon were always so interesting, because we had an interesting relationship," Doherty acknowledged in an episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast featuring Priestley. "There was this sexual undertone of Brenda and Brandon that to this day is hysterical."
For his part, Priestley believed that much of their chemistry stemmed from their closeness in real life. "Shan and I had a lot of fun making that show together," the actor told Us Weekly days before Doherty died. "One of the other reasons we had so much chemistry is because we genuinely liked each other." This, he explained, was true for the rest of the cast as well, despite rumors of tension among certain cast members (Doherty and Garth, for example). "We were all young and having fun, and we all had a lot of fun making that show together," he stressed. "And the fact that we all liked each other as much as we did, I think really came across on the show."
Priestley and Doherty didn't always get along
As close as they eventually became, it wasn't exactly an easy relationship. Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley also experienced some tense moments throughout their friendship, despite their close and enduring bond. In 2014, the actors famously had a falling out after Priestley released his tell-all book, "Jason Priestly: A Memoir," featuring stories of Doherty's diva-like behavior that led to her acrimonious exit from "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1994. Among them was of Doherty complaining to a Fox publicist about being put in a town car instead of a limousine during their trip to New York City to meet with advertisers — a claim that the "Charmed" star all but denied during a later appearance on "The Arsenio Hall Show," per E! News.
"I always say that everyone has their own version of the truth and memories are very funny things," Doherty told Hall, while pointing out that she's "always hated limos." "I think limos are weird and you can't talk to the driver because you're really far away," she argued. "I love being social with people."
Later, when Doherty suggested that Priestley's 2002 car accident may have altered his recollections of the past, Priestley sent out a tweet expressing her love to his onscreen sibling. "Love you Shannen.I had nothing but love for u in my book.Had u read it, u would have seen," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In response, Doherty assured Priestley that she's not holding grudges against him either, and that, despite their misunderstanding, they were "#allgood." "nothing but love for you too Jason," she added.
Priestley was saddened by Doherty's death
In 2020, Shannen Doherty shocked fans and peers alike when she revealed to ABC News that her breast cancer had returned and unfortunately progressed to Stage 4. The actor had been fighting breast cancer for close to a decade after being diagnosed in 2015 and was in remission by the spring of 2017. Speaking with People, Jason Priestley revealed that he reached out to Doherty shortly after he heard of the unfortunate news. "I haven't heard back from her yet, but I'm sure that I will very soon," Priestley said at the time. He also reflected on their relationship, stressing that Doherty remains a very special friend to him. "Shannen was a big part of my life," he asserted, adding, "Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful."
Following the heartbreaking news that Doherty had died in July 2024, Priestley turned to Instagram to share his grief over the loss of his former co-actor and friend. "She was a force of nature and I will miss her," Priestley captioned a photo of himself and Doherty as their "Beverly Hills, 90210" characters, Brendon and Brenda Wash. He added, "Sending love and light to her family in this dark time." Despite the loss, Priestley told Mirror UK that he takes comfort in the fact that their bond remained strong until the very end. "I felt okay about her passing in so much as there was nothing left between us that was unsaid," he concluded.