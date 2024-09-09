A Look Back At Shannen Doherty's Relationship With 90210 Costar Jason Priestley

Up until her tragic death from breast cancer at 53 in July 2024, Shannen Doherty maintained a close relationship with one of her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars, Jason Priestley. The two played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh in the hit '90s teen drama, which also starred Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Zeiring, and Luke Perry. During their time on the show, Doherty and Priestley became the subject of some odd romance rumors due to their strong onscreen chemistry despite their sibling roles, which Priestley downplayed during a 1993 interview with Howard Stern. Reflecting on their characters, "Brenda and Brandon were always so interesting, because we had an interesting relationship," Doherty acknowledged in an episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast featuring Priestley. "There was this sexual undertone of Brenda and Brandon that to this day is hysterical."

For his part, Priestley believed that much of their chemistry stemmed from their closeness in real life. "Shan and I had a lot of fun making that show together," the actor told Us Weekly days before Doherty died. "One of the other reasons we had so much chemistry is because we genuinely liked each other." This, he explained, was true for the rest of the cast as well, despite rumors of tension among certain cast members (Doherty and Garth, for example). "We were all young and having fun, and we all had a lot of fun making that show together," he stressed. "And the fact that we all liked each other as much as we did, I think really came across on the show."