Did Amanda Bynes Ever Have A Crush On Former Costar Channing Tatum? Here's What We Know

William Shakespeare's works being turned into teen rom-coms was a staple of the 1990s and early aughts. One such movie was 2006's "She's The Man," starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum in the lead roles. The film is a loose retelling of The Bard's "Twelfth Night," where Bynes' character Viola pretends to be her twin brother Sebastian (James Kirk). The modernized version of the story sees Viola attending boarding school in Sebastian's place so she can join the boys' soccer team and prove a point to a sexist ex. This subsequently causes her to develop a crush on Tatum's character Duke — although he's crushing on somebody else and doesn't realize his roommate "Sebastian" is actually Viola.

However, did Bynes have a crush on her co-star in real life? There was speculation at the time, but at least one person who worked on the movie wasn't convinced. In a December 2023 E! News interview, director Andy Fickman disclosed that he didn't pick up on anyone having serious feelings on set while also acknowledging, "Everybody had a crush on Channing!" He also discussed how much fun it was working with the cast, sharing, "I think movies where the chemistry is there, you can't fake that chemistry on screen."