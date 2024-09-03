Lara Trump's Raw Singing Voice Is Galaxies Apart From Her Latest Music Video
Lara Trump's main career focus appears to be politics. After marrying Eric Trump in 2014 and joining his infamous family, she went on to host "The Right View" podcast and co-chair the Republican National Committee. However, as a hobby, Lara has stepped into the singing world and she's actually released some music. In September 2023, she dropped a cover of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty. Unfortunately, Lara's singing career didn't get off to a great start because she claimed her song wasn't being shown on music streaming services (as of this writing, it is available to stream).
In a Sky News Australia interview from the time "I Won't Back Down" was released, Lara said, "Let me just start by saying that I am not a professional singer. I'm not seeking this as a career." She emphasized that music was purely a hobby, but she does know how to play the piano. Lara expected negative feedback for her song, joking, "I'm great on a karaoke stage after people have had a couple of drinks." But she was happy with the song she created.
Live on the air, Lara sang a snippet of the song a cappella with no music. As expected, it was a little rough. There was also a stark difference between that brief live performance, and the August 2024 music video for "Hero," which was sung by Lara and singer Madeline Jaymes.
Lara Trump's new music video sparks autotune accusations
An X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared side-by-side clips of Lara Trump singing in "Hero" versus her singing live in her Sky News Australia interview. In their comparison, they also made the assumption that Lara utilizes autotune for her songs.
The X user quipped, "1 of these is autotuned to the point that its [sic] unrecognizable as human (kinda like #JDVance!). the other is her natural 'singing' voice," with a shocked emoji. They also referenced former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson and reacted the way he might have if Lara was auditioning for the singing competition show.
Lara trump is '24s Rebecca Black, without the views
1 of these is autotuned to the point that its unrecognizable as human (kinda like #JDVance!)
the other is her natural 'singing' voice 😱
as @YO_RANDYJACKSON would say 'yo dog.. that wasnt good"#LaraTrump #shutup pic.twitter.com/KP0jcpsSdq
— FranklySpeaking2.0 🗣👥🫂🌊🇺🇸 (@FranklySpeaks_1) September 3, 2024
The potential usage of autotune isn't entirely shocking since Lara was clear that she is not a professional singer. Despite that, after releasing her second single "Anything Is Possible" in March 2024, Lara Trump seemed to swipe at Taylor Swift. Lara reshared a post on her Instagram Story where a fan of hers quipped, "Let's take down Travis Kelce's girlfriend again." Lara added an "LMAO" sticker, so it's unknown if she took the slight toward Swift seriously. However, it probably should be noted that Swift has spoken her mind on Donald Trump, and her feelings are not positive. Of course, there's not much competition considering Lara has a little over 36,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and Swift has over 95 million.