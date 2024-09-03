Lara Trump's Raw Singing Voice Is Galaxies Apart From Her Latest Music Video

Lara Trump's main career focus appears to be politics. After marrying Eric Trump in 2014 and joining his infamous family, she went on to host "The Right View" podcast and co-chair the Republican National Committee. However, as a hobby, Lara has stepped into the singing world and she's actually released some music. In September 2023, she dropped a cover of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty. Unfortunately, Lara's singing career didn't get off to a great start because she claimed her song wasn't being shown on music streaming services (as of this writing, it is available to stream).

In a Sky News Australia interview from the time "I Won't Back Down" was released, Lara said, "Let me just start by saying that I am not a professional singer. I'm not seeking this as a career." She emphasized that music was purely a hobby, but she does know how to play the piano. Lara expected negative feedback for her song, joking, "I'm great on a karaoke stage after people have had a couple of drinks." But she was happy with the song she created.

Live on the air, Lara sang a snippet of the song a cappella with no music. As expected, it was a little rough. There was also a stark difference between that brief live performance, and the August 2024 music video for "Hero," which was sung by Lara and singer Madeline Jaymes.

