Trump Reveals Who Barron Ran To When He Learned Of Dad's Assassination Attempt
On July 13, Donald Trump's life was threatened when he was shot during a rally. He sustained an injury to his ear, but in the immediate moments after the assassination attempt occurred, the extent of his injuries weren't initially known. Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, was not at the event, and he heard about what happened to his dad while someone interrupted his tennis instruction to tell him of the startling development. Trump related the story during an August 31 appearance on Fox News, recounting to Mark Levin that Barron immediately stopped what he was doing and went to get more information from a trusted source — his mom, Melania Trump. "He loves his father. He's a good kid, good student, good athlete actually," Trump explained. "He ran, 'Mom! What's going on? What's going on?'"
Barron and Melania have a super tight relationship, and Melania has hinted she intends to relocate to be with Barron as he starts college in New York. The former first lady has spent extensive time with her son over the years, and she taught Barron to speak Slovenian, her native language. A shared language is an added source of closeness between Barron and Melania, and they've used it to for secret conversations when Trump is with them. "Trump has expressed annoyance at not knowing what they are saying, as he has not tried to learn the language," author Mary Jordan informed CBS News (via News 18).
Trump's defiant gesture reassured his older sons
According to Donald Trump, Melania Trump had tuned into live coverage of the July 13 rally, so she saw her husband react as the shots were fired. "When I went down, she thought the worst had happened," Trump explained to Fox News host Laura Ingraham. When Trump reemerged, his ear and face were streaked with blood and he raised his fist to the audience to indicate he was all right.
The day after the assassination attempt occurred, Melania issued a lengthy statement. "I realized my life and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," Melania disclosed on X (formerly Twitter). However, since then, Trump's noted his wife is reticent about discussing her feelings about the event with him.
Although it's not known how Melania and their son, Barron Trump, comforted each other or how Barron felt, Trump's other sons have been outspoken about how his fist-raising gesture resonated with them. Donald Trump Jr., was with his own children when he heard the news. He had to wait 1.5 hours before he could talk to his father. "When he stood up after being shot at and just showed resolve ... that was everything for me," Don Jr. told CNN at the Republican National Convention. "He's got an incredible fighting spirit," added Eric Trump. "I'm really proud of him." According to Trump, his older sons were aware of what a close call he had at the rally.