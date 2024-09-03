Trump Reveals Who Barron Ran To When He Learned Of Dad's Assassination Attempt

On July 13, Donald Trump's life was threatened when he was shot during a rally. He sustained an injury to his ear, but in the immediate moments after the assassination attempt occurred, the extent of his injuries weren't initially known. Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, was not at the event, and he heard about what happened to his dad while someone interrupted his tennis instruction to tell him of the startling development. Trump related the story during an August 31 appearance on Fox News, recounting to Mark Levin that Barron immediately stopped what he was doing and went to get more information from a trusted source — his mom, Melania Trump. "He loves his father. He's a good kid, good student, good athlete actually," Trump explained. "He ran, 'Mom! What's going on? What's going on?'"

Barron and Melania have a super tight relationship, and Melania has hinted she intends to relocate to be with Barron as he starts college in New York. The former first lady has spent extensive time with her son over the years, and she taught Barron to speak Slovenian, her native language. A shared language is an added source of closeness between Barron and Melania, and they've used it to for secret conversations when Trump is with them. "Trump has expressed annoyance at not knowing what they are saying, as he has not tried to learn the language," author Mary Jordan informed CBS News (via News 18).