How Meena Harris' Daughters Get Along With Their Great Aunt Kamala
Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris has spoken on many occasions about the closeness of her bond with her politician aunt. As such, it only makes sense that her own two daughters, Amara and Leela Ajagu have spent a lot of time with their great-aunt, too. Suffice it to say, they also share an equally close bond with Kamala
Members of the public first got a glimpse of Amara and Leela back in 2020, when their great-aunt was running for vice president. In one instance, Meena shared a sweet video to Instagram of Kamala telling Amara she could run for president one day (provided she was over the age of 35). Then, there were the adorable outfits they wore for the inauguration in early 2021. Some may even remember the secret meaning of their matching coats.
More recently, the youngsters have been even more involved in Kamala's presidential campaign, and they even made an appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. For the occasion, the sisters joined Kerry Washington on stage to remind everyone how to pronounce their great-aunt's name. "First you say 'Kama,' like a comma in a sentence," said Amara (via PBS News). "Then you say 'La,' like, 'la la la la la," Leela chimed in. They then led the crowd in chanting Kamala's name. It was an adorable moment, no doubt, and one which spoke to just how close the girls are to the presidential hopeful.
Amara and Leela are inspired by their great-aunt
No conversation about Kamala Harris' relationship with her great-nieces would be complete without mentioning Amara and Leela Ajagu's own political aspirations. Other than the aforementioned sweet heart-to-heart with Kamala over when Amara could run for president, Meena Harris has shared a bunch of pics and videos of both girls following in their great-aunt's footsteps.
For starters, there was one of Leela's outfit choices during the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Leela opted for a tan suit, turning her into a mini-me of Kamala, who is thought to have chosen the lewk as a nod to one of Barack Obama's controversial outfit choices. Meena couldn't help but gush over the similarities between her aunt and daughter, taking to Instagram to caption a photo dump of Leela in her outfit, "Auntie, we're matching!" As seen on Meena's Instagram, Leela had another mini-me moment two weeks prior, when she wore Kamala's jacket and playfully imitated her. "I'm the vice president!" she grinned in the clip.
As for Amara, other than her chat with Kamala to map out her path to the presidency, arguably one of the most momentous images taken at the 2024 DNC was of Amara gazing up at her great-aunt as she spoke on stage. As seen in the image published by The New York Times, young Amara was enthralled by the speech (and no doubt taking notes). Unsurprisingly, Meena was just as moved by the image as the rest of the world. "Wow. Sobbing," she captioned the image. Same.
Kamala and her great-nieces love spending time together
Outside of the official moments, Kamala Harris also regularly spends time with her great-nieces in a more low-key way. In fact, as she told CNN, it was while she was building a puzzle with the family that she got the call from Joe Biden to say he was pulling out of the election.
According to the vice-president, the extended family had been staying with her, and prior to the puzzle-building, they'd had pancakes together (with Amara and Leela Ajagu even cheekily requesting more bacon from their high-profile great-aunt). Sure enough, a few days after Biden's announcement that he was pulling out, Meena Harris took to Instagram to share a snap of Kamala cuddling one of the girls as they tackled a 1000-piece puzzle. Of course, that could have been from another puzzle-building morning altogether. Either way, it was clear from the candid pic that the family get-together was a very laidback one.
Given just how excited Amara and Leela seem to be about their great-aunt's job, we're going to assume that once Kamala's call with Biden wrapped up, there were two very excited little girls running around. Who knows? Maybe Leela even rehearsed a new impersonation, with the words, "I'm the president!" Even so, something tells us that even without the accolades, the sisters would be just as enamored with their great-aunt. We love to see it!