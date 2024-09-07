How Meena Harris' Daughters Get Along With Their Great Aunt Kamala

Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris has spoken on many occasions about the closeness of her bond with her politician aunt. As such, it only makes sense that her own two daughters, Amara and Leela Ajagu have spent a lot of time with their great-aunt, too. Suffice it to say, they also share an equally close bond with Kamala

Members of the public first got a glimpse of Amara and Leela back in 2020, when their great-aunt was running for vice president. In one instance, Meena shared a sweet video to Instagram of Kamala telling Amara she could run for president one day (provided she was over the age of 35). Then, there were the adorable outfits they wore for the inauguration in early 2021. Some may even remember the secret meaning of their matching coats.

More recently, the youngsters have been even more involved in Kamala's presidential campaign, and they even made an appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. For the occasion, the sisters joined Kerry Washington on stage to remind everyone how to pronounce their great-aunt's name. "First you say 'Kama,' like a comma in a sentence," said Amara (via PBS News). "Then you say 'La,' like, 'la la la la la," Leela chimed in. They then led the crowd in chanting Kamala's name. It was an adorable moment, no doubt, and one which spoke to just how close the girls are to the presidential hopeful.

