Tragic Details About Liza Minnelli's Life

Tragedy for Liza Minnelli started well before she was born. Liza is the daughter Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland, the former known for directing iconic films such as "An American in Paris," "Gigi," and "Meet Me in St. Louis," and the latter for starring in iconic films including "Meet Me in St. Louis," as well as the original "A Star Is Born" and "The Wizard of Oz." Garland, who had been married once before, met Vincente on the set of "Meet Me in St. Louis," and the two wed the year after the movie's premiere. The couple welcomed Liza the following year, in 1946, and her life was never quite the same as others'. "Nearly everybody my parents knew were in showbusiness. So, by default, when I was growing up, nearly everybody I met was in the industry. Looking back, of course you realize that wasn't a regular childhood. But to me, at the time, it was," Minnelli said in an interview with Vogue Arabia.

But all was not right in their household. Judy Garland, who had a tragic life of her own, was battling multiple demons behind the scenes. After being fired from MGM, suffering a nervous breakdown, and attempting suicide multiple times, Garland started having an affair, which ultimately led to her separation and divorce from Vincente. Garland and Vincente each went on to get married thrice more, and Judy Garland went on to have two more children.