5 Times Prince George's Body Language Proved He's Exactly Like Prince William

Sometimes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and that doesn't change when you're the heir to the throne. Since his birth, Prince George has always been destined to take over his dad, William, Prince of Wales' future job as the King of England. But that's not the only way that George takes after William. Over the years, George has grown up in the public eye, and there have been more than a few occasions when he reminded us of his old man.

Advertisement

From learning the art of a life in the public eye from a bonafide expert to enjoying front-row seats at many sporting events, it's clear that George takes after and looks up to his dad in more ways than one. And this father-son duo doesn't just look alike and enjoy similar things. They also share a lot of the same body language. And, this has to do with more than just genes. In an exclusive interview with The List, Celebrity Love & Relationship Coach, Body Language Expert, and Founder & CEO of Love Works Method Nicole Moore explained that William and George's shared mannerisms prove they have a special bond. "People often subconsciously imitate the body language of those they are closest to," Moore explained. "So Prince George taking on the mannerisms of his father Prince William is definitely an indicator that the two are close." We've rounded up some moments over the years when this royal father and son shared the same body language.

Advertisement