5 Times Prince George's Body Language Proved He's Exactly Like Prince William
Sometimes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and that doesn't change when you're the heir to the throne. Since his birth, Prince George has always been destined to take over his dad, William, Prince of Wales' future job as the King of England. But that's not the only way that George takes after William. Over the years, George has grown up in the public eye, and there have been more than a few occasions when he reminded us of his old man.
From learning the art of a life in the public eye from a bonafide expert to enjoying front-row seats at many sporting events, it's clear that George takes after and looks up to his dad in more ways than one. And this father-son duo doesn't just look alike and enjoy similar things. They also share a lot of the same body language. And, this has to do with more than just genes. In an exclusive interview with The List, Celebrity Love & Relationship Coach, Body Language Expert, and Founder & CEO of Love Works Method Nicole Moore explained that William and George's shared mannerisms prove they have a special bond. "People often subconsciously imitate the body language of those they are closest to," Moore explained. "So Prince George taking on the mannerisms of his father Prince William is definitely an indicator that the two are close." We've rounded up some moments over the years when this royal father and son shared the same body language.
William taught George to greet the crowds
Most folks haven't had to learn how to greet crowds and smile at photographers before they even head to kindergarten. For those in the royal family, though, the requirements of living a life in the public eye are learned young. Prince George was just shy of two years old when his sister, Princess Charlotte, was born in 2015. Prince William took his young son to meet Charlotte at St. Mary's Hospital, and the pair waved at the people crowding around the hospital to catch a glimpse. It's clear from the photos that William was teaching George to wave to the onlookers, a skill that William developed at a similar age. The father and son wore matching white collared shirts and blue sweaters, but it was their waving that proved George is William's mini-me.
"Children are like sponges absorbing the world around them and a big part of their body language is learned via observing those around them and mimicking their mannerisms," Nicole Moore told us. George clearly picked up his ability to engage with the public from his dad. And, this is a skill that has certainly been passed on for many generations of royals.
Enjoying sports together
Public appearances are one of the most important parts of royal duties, and this is one way that Prince William must show Prince George the ropes. Yet, their royal roles are far from the only way George bonds with his dad. The two also love attending sporting events together. In 2023, George and William headed to Villa Park to watch a soccer game between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. The then-9-year-old Prince, who was once again wearing a matching ensemble with his dad, made headlines for adorably matching William's movements as they observed the nail-biting game.
Prince George and Prince William mirroring each other at the football today- like father like son😂 pic.twitter.com/9FSwpTkkRa
— Benonwine (@benonwine) April 8, 2023
George made many gestures in unison with his dad in reaction to what played out on the soccer field. The two put their hands on either sides of their faces in shock and rested their mouths on their hands in moments of suspense. But how are these two princes so similar that they have the same reactions without even realizing it? Nicole Moore says, "It's very common for children to take on the physical movements of their parents and mimic the parent they are closest to." So, William and George's matching body language doesn't just prove that George has learned a lot from his dad. It shows that this pair is particularly close.
Sipping on water
There are only a few ways to sip on a glass of water, and yet Prince George's method of hydrating manages to bear a striking resemblance to his dad's. While enjoying another sporting event together in 2023, a photo was snapped of George and William sitting next to each other and sipping on water with lemon. The internet couldn't get enough of the pair's matching sips. "Prince William (sporting a healthy tan) teaching his son, Prince George, the Art of being effortlessly fly," one user captioned the photo on X, formerly Twitter, adding, "Seriously, these two mirror each other." One commenter noted, "Like father, like son." Another added that "George definitely has a very good role model in [William]."
Prince William (sporting a healthy tan🔥) teaching his son, Prince George, the Art of being effortlessly fly🤭 Seriously, these two mirror each other😍❤️#FatherandSon #Heirs pic.twitter.com/LVHZQh3Xtk
— Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) July 1, 2023
Both nature and nurture cause even the simplest action, like sipping water, to be passed down from father to son. "There are some aspects of body language that are 'nature' in that they appear in all humans, such as scrunching the face to indicate disgust or raising the eyebrows when in shock. However, a vast majority of body language is learned by 'nurture' and in the observation and mimicking of others," Nicole Moore explained. She added, "In this particular case, I think Prince George likely has a personality similar to Williams that he inherited via nature and then via nurture he's sought to emulate his father even more, which has resulted in his mannerisms being quite similar to his father's."
Standing on the sidelines at a soccer game
In May 2024, Prince William and Prince George got another opportunity to engage in one of their favorite activities together: enjoying a sporting event from the sidelines. The pair headed to Wembley Stadium to watch Manchester City and Manchester United compete in the Emirates FA Cup Final match and got the internet talking with how they stood with their hands clasped in matching suits. It prompted one X user to write that George "has been exquisitely taught and has always looked up to [and] emulated his father, it seems."
Prince George stands the same way as his father Prince William 🥰⚽️🏆
The Prince of Wales is a proud dad, I know some 11 year olds who wouldn't behave as good as George does ❤️#PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/wF65wL8a7Y
— The British Prince II (@freedom_007__) May 25, 2024
George's posture and air of seriousness already look like that of an heir to the throne, and Nicole Moore believes that this is an unconscious choice on George's part. "It's likely that Prince George looks up to his father and seeks to mirror his mannerisms as a way of being like him," she told us. She added, "In Prince George's case, he happens to have a father that much of England and the Royal Staff looks up to, so it's possible that since Prince William is treated as a VIP every day due to his position, Prince George picked up on that and paid extra attention to his father's mannerisms." She noted that even though they likely spend time apart due to William's royal duties, George "may have paid extra attention to him during the time they do spend together out of a knowing that his father is an important presence."
Trooping the Colour 2024
Beyond being heirs to the throne, the order in which Prince William and Prince George were born gave them something else in common. They are both the oldest sibling, giving them a different level of responsibility within the family unit. Trooping the Colour 2024 was an important moment for the royal family. It marked the first time Catherine, Princess of Wales returned to the public eye after being absent for six months while undergoing cancer treatment. While Princess Charlotte stuck close to her mom while the family appeared on the balcony, George stood alongside his dad. The father and son both held their hands politely in front of them, looking up at the planes above while squinting from the sunlight.
According to Nicole Moore, "Many children idolize their parents and want to be just like them so it's common for children to subconsciously take on the physical movements of their parents as a way of imitating them. Mirroring body language is a subconscious way of trying to resonate with another person, so we often see people start to take on the same body language when they do have a deep connection." This may also mean that they have similar personalities. "It's also possible that Prince George inherited some of Prince William's personality traits and the similarity in body language is revealing that," Moore noted, adding that "George has [likely] subconsciously sought to mirror the mannerisms of his father out of love and admiration for him."