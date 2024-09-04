This Video Of JD Vance's Viral Handshake Disaster Is Almost Too Embarassing To Watch

Having long since broken ties with his previous vice president, Donald Trump tapped JD Vance as his 2024 running mate, hoping the Ohio senator would appeal to younger voters and help clinch key Midwestern states come November. As Vance proudly told Fox News shortly after the announcement, "He just said, 'Look, I think we gotta go save this country. I think you're the guy who can help me in the in the best way,'" (via CNN). But as the weeks drag on, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's repeated displays of awkwardness keep getting in the way of the campaign. Most recently, Vance gained the wrong kind of attention for a cringeworthy encounter that showed him having trouble with a simple greeting.

"First time here?" Vance: "First time here. Yeah." 😕 pic.twitter.com/F755dzDYXL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 2, 2024

In 2023, union members of United Auto Workers at the GM plant in Toledo went on strike. The senator put in an appearance at the picket line, as did Rep. Marcy Kaptur, (D-Ohio), the longest-serving woman in Congress. As cameras rolled, Kaptur reached out her balled-up hand to the future VP candidate for a fist bump. Vance responded with an open palm and shook her fist before quickly switching to make his own fist, but Kaptur had already withdrawn her arm, leaving Vance hanging.

He then went to shake the hand of another attendee, but the man abruptly turned and walked away. As if that weren't embarrassing enough, Kaptur got the representative to admit that it was his first time at the strike site, which probably didn't go over well with Vance's union-member constituents. "Thank you for coming," she dismissed him.

