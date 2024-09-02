JD Vance Reaches New Level Of Weird In Embarrassing Fight With Former Teen USA Contestant

JD Vance continues bringing the weird to the 2024 presidential campaign — the weird and the offensive, to be more exact. The latest target caught in Vance's crosshairs is former Miss Teen USA contestant Caitlyn Upton, and his bizarre attack on her has turned into an even more embarrassing, and entirely one-sided, fight from which Vance refuses to back down. On August 29, 2024, the Ohio senator posted a video of Upton on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant captioned: "I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview."

BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/c6nfcJrFJy — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 29, 2024

In the clip, Upton is asked why she thinks "a fifth of Americans can't locate the U.S. on a world map." Clearly flustered, she gives a rambling and incoherent answer as Mario Lopez, holding the mic, visibly suppresses a laugh. The moment went viral, resulting in Upton later confessing to suffering from suicidal ideation. "I had some very dark moments," she admitted to New York magazine in December 2015.

Unsurprisingly, the former pageant contestant was devastated when the video resurfaced. "It's a shame that 17 years later this is still being brought up," she wrote on X, seemingly before deleting her account while also calling for an end to online bullying (via Newsweek). Meanwhile, Vance refused to apologize and hasn't taken down the tweet at the time of writing. "I think the best way to deal with it is to laugh at ourselves, laugh at this stuff," he argued in an interview with CNN. "And try to have some fun in politics."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org