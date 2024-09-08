Inside Hallmark Hunk Cameron Mathison's Relationship With His Kids
Cameron Mathison is a well-known soap opera and Hallmark star whose credits include "All My Children," "General Hospital," and romantic movies like "Very, Very, Valentine" and "Love, of Course." In the midst of all his acting endeavors, Mathison raised two kids, Lucas and Leila Mathison, with his ex-wife Vanessa Mathison. Cameron and Vanessa have a strong bond with their son and daughter. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them," they shared when they announced their split in July 2024 after 22 years of marriage.
The actor's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of Lucas and Leila throughout the years, and Cameron's been clear how much he values fatherhood. "Nothing in the world is more important to me than being a dad to Lucas and Leila," Cameron wrote on Instagram for Father's Day 2020. "It's the thing I'm most proud of, the thing that brings most meaning to my life, and it's the thing that's changed me the most in a positive way."
In addition to spending quality time with his kids when they were little, Cameron's made sure to continue this practice now that they're both adults. For instance, in the summer of 2024, Cameron savored their time together before Lucas and Leila headed overseas to attend college. He posted pictures of the three of them at the beach, enjoying a meal at a restaurant, and showing off matching tattoos.
Mathison's admits it's hard adjusting to having adult kids
When Cameron Mathison's son, Lucas Mathison, turned 18 in 2021, the Hallmark star acknowledged how quickly time had passed. Cameron posted some flashback photos from when his son was a toddler and could ride on his shoulders. Three years later, the actor posted some poignant photos on Instagram with his daughter Leila Mathison before she went to her senior prom. The two shared a heartfelt embrace in the pictures, and in the shot where they were facing away from the camera, Cameron divulged, "I may have a tear or two."
The actor's been candid about the mixed emotions he has now that his kids are growing up and leaving home. On one hand, he's thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments and can't wait to see where life takes them. "But at the same time, I don't think I'm ready," Cameron admitted to People. "You think you are. You're like, 'Oh, it's going to be awesome,' but I'm going to miss them."
After his kids left for college, Cameron posted an Instagram video extolling the therapeutic benefits of spending time in nature. Throughout the years, he and his kids have enjoyed outdoor time together, whether camping out in the backyard or going further away from home. In July 2024, Cameron posted a number of photos from a trip to Arizona, where he, Lucas, and Leila spent time outdoors watching the sunset, and enjoying a nighttime fire.
Mathison's kids played a pivotal role during his cancer treatment
In 2019, Cameron Mathison was diagnosed with kidney cancer. While Cameron's dealt with health issues, including a rare childhood disease, in the past, he was reluctant to disclose the information to his children before he had more precise details. Lucas and Leila Mathison were teens at the time, and Cameron wanted to be careful how he explained the situation. "I wanted to desensitize myself to the words as I knew it would be scary enough for them, and I didn't want to be emotional and feed any fear," Cameron informed Media Village. The actor relied on his professional training to help him accomplish this difficult task.
Understandably, hearing about their dad's diagnosis was emotionally difficult. However, as they adjusted to the news, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight, "They've been so there for me and so encouraging." As he recovered in the hospital after a three-hour surgery to remove the cancer, Leila and Lucas held his hands. Several months later, Leila teamed up with her dad to support Stand Up To Cancer. Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and five years later, Cameron shared that he hadn't experienced a reoccurrence of the disease.
In 2020, as Cameron's mother was dealing with a cancer diagnosis, Leila joined her dad on "Home & Family" so they could make his mom's sugar cookies. During her appearance, Cameron introduced Leila as "the sweetest, most beautiful, and talented girl in the whole world" and showcased a video clip of her piano skills.