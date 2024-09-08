Inside Hallmark Hunk Cameron Mathison's Relationship With His Kids

Cameron Mathison is a well-known soap opera and Hallmark star whose credits include "All My Children," "General Hospital," and romantic movies like "Very, Very, Valentine" and "Love, of Course." In the midst of all his acting endeavors, Mathison raised two kids, Lucas and Leila Mathison, with his ex-wife Vanessa Mathison. Cameron and Vanessa have a strong bond with their son and daughter. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them," they shared when they announced their split in July 2024 after 22 years of marriage.

The actor's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of Lucas and Leila throughout the years, and Cameron's been clear how much he values fatherhood. "Nothing in the world is more important to me than being a dad to Lucas and Leila," Cameron wrote on Instagram for Father's Day 2020. "It's the thing I'm most proud of, the thing that brings most meaning to my life, and it's the thing that's changed me the most in a positive way."

In addition to spending quality time with his kids when they were little, Cameron's made sure to continue this practice now that they're both adults. For instance, in the summer of 2024, Cameron savored their time together before Lucas and Leila headed overseas to attend college. He posted pictures of the three of them at the beach, enjoying a meal at a restaurant, and showing off matching tattoos.

