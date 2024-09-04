Did Lauren Boebert Graduate High School? What We Know About Her Education

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is nothing if not a controversial public figure. Boebert became Colorado's Third Congressional District representative in 2020. She was 33 years old when she became a congresswoman, making her the youngest representative in the district's history. She was also both the first woman and the first mother to represent there. And, while her role as a mother has caused her to make history in her career, it also changed the trajectory of her education. Boebert got her GED rather than graduating high school. And, while this fact has earned her criticism, she is proud that she prioritized her young family over school.

Advertisement

In January 2021, whispers that the Republican congresswoman had never graduated high school took the internet by storm. Some folks used the news as a way to criticize Boebert's political success. "TIL that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, QAnon conspiracy theorist, obtained her GED just last year. A high school GED graduate of 8 months with no college education, with no political experience, is a Congresswoman of the United States. The American Dream," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user sarcastically quipped. "I feel like political science degrees should be a requirement," another user replied. While this may have seemed like just gossip to some, it was ultimately confirmed as fact. Boebert had received her GED just months before getting elected to the House of Representatives.

Advertisement