The Relatable Way Jodie Sweetin Spent Her Earnings From Full House

Actor Jodie Sweetin is perhaps best known for starring as the chatty, sarcastic middle child Stephanie Tanner on ABC's hit show "Full House." She started on the show when she was just five in 1987 and was an integral part of "Full House" until it ended after eight seasons in 1995. The actor and author even reprised her role in the five seasons of the revival called "Fuller House" on Netflix.

While we don't know exactly how much Sweetin made as a child star, there are some reports that it was $40,000 per episode by the end of the show.

However much she made, as a child actor, it was definitely more than most kids are making, and it turns out that Sweetin was pretty savvy when she spent her hard-earned "Full House" money. "I bought my first car, and I paid for college," Sweetin told People. That's pretty smart forward-thinking! Sweetin went to Chapman University in Orange, California, and as that institution is a private university, it's definitely on the pricier side.