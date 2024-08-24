Taylor Swift Might Ask Brittany Mahomes To Return Her Friendship Bracelet After Nasty Trump Scandal

Trouble might be brewing in Taylor Swift's inner circle, all thanks to one tiny detail. On August 23, social media users noticed that one of the singer's best friends, Brittany Mahomes, might be a fan of Donald Trump. The photo Mahomes liked was essentially Donald Trump's manifesto, listing his plans for 2025, should he win — many of which he failed to achieve during his previous term. Among the most controversial points were his promises to initiate the "largest deportation operation in American history" and to cut funding for schools that teach critical race theory and what he calls "radical gender ideology."

Now, Mahomes appears to be the person Swift is closest to within the Chiefs' wives and girlfriend group. They've had a ton of cute bff moments, not to mention their special handshake and the multiple Instagram posts. Therefore, given that Donald Trump and Taylor Swift are political rivals, and that the pop star has vocally criticized the former president several times, Mahomes's apparent stance has everyone talking.

Social media users view some of the outlined goals as racist, sexist, and harmful to minorities, and against causes that Taylor Swift supports. As the controversy gained traction, some social media users began attacking Swifties and Taylor Swift for her friendship with Mahomes. Swifties, on the other hand, began attacking Mahomes for her apparent leanings, with many speculating that this could spell the end of her friendship with Swift.

