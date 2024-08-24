Taylor Swift Might Ask Brittany Mahomes To Return Her Friendship Bracelet After Nasty Trump Scandal
Trouble might be brewing in Taylor Swift's inner circle, all thanks to one tiny detail. On August 23, social media users noticed that one of the singer's best friends, Brittany Mahomes, might be a fan of Donald Trump. The photo Mahomes liked was essentially Donald Trump's manifesto, listing his plans for 2025, should he win — many of which he failed to achieve during his previous term. Among the most controversial points were his promises to initiate the "largest deportation operation in American history" and to cut funding for schools that teach critical race theory and what he calls "radical gender ideology."
Now, Mahomes appears to be the person Swift is closest to within the Chiefs' wives and girlfriend group. They've had a ton of cute bff moments, not to mention their special handshake and the multiple Instagram posts. Therefore, given that Donald Trump and Taylor Swift are political rivals, and that the pop star has vocally criticized the former president several times, Mahomes's apparent stance has everyone talking.
Social media users view some of the outlined goals as racist, sexist, and harmful to minorities, and against causes that Taylor Swift supports. As the controversy gained traction, some social media users began attacking Swifties and Taylor Swift for her friendship with Mahomes. Swifties, on the other hand, began attacking Mahomes for her apparent leanings, with many speculating that this could spell the end of her friendship with Swift.
Brittany clapped back at critics with a head-scratching response
Although Brittany Mahomes eventually unliked Donald Trump's post, she didn't back down entirely. Instead, she clapped back at her critics in an Instagram story: "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
But social media users were quick to point out that Mahomes seemed to be changing the subject, acting as if the criticism was about her success rather than the fact that she had shown support for a man widely labeled as sexist, racist, and hostile toward minorities. X User Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me #1 stan commented, "Don't worry brittany, no one hates you for doing well, we hate you because you're supporting a candidate who intends to take away every right he can from minorities and who's a serious danger for democracy."
Worse still, the response fuels further speculation that Mahome's friendship with Taylor Swift is on the rocks. After all, much of the backlash came from Swifties, and Mahomes's defensive post isn't doing her any favors. As one user pointed out, "Are we really surprised that a wealthy white woman from TEXAS f***s with MAGA? Water is wet."