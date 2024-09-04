Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About JD Vance's Tragic Eyeliner Is Sure To Trigger Humiliation For Trump
If there's one thing Donald Trump doesn't like, it's public humiliation. More often than not, the former president's ego appears easily bruised by snide remarks from his critics, so he probably wasn't a big fan of the September 2024 Jimmy Kimmel Live episode dedicated to some of his recent questionable activities and statements. However, he was likely even more embarrassed by the shot Kimmel took at Trump's VP nominee, JP Vance: "For a guy that wears more eyeliner than Liza Minnelli, you'd think he'd have a better understanding of women."
Unfortunately for Trump, Kimmel isn't the only one who has poked fun at Vance wearing eye makeup; his signature look has been irresistible joke fodder on social media practically since the day he joined Trump's campaign. For example, one user started a hilarious Threads conversation about Vance's eyeliner by referencing the song "Mr. Brightside," and other users were quick to piggyback off the joke in the comments. One user commented on the post: "Is he still working on the perfect cat eye?" while another took a cheap shot at Vance by saying: "I guess you can put lipstick on a pig." One TikToker took the situation to the next level, analyzing photos of Vance and even speculating about which eyeliner he's rocking.
Now, however, Vance's eyeliner phenomenon has extended far beyond just amateur commentary: Even experts have gotten in on the debate, and the interest in the VP hopeful's makeup choices doesn't seem to be slowing down. It looks like Trump will have to grin and bear this type of attention for the foreseeable future.
Expert opinions are mixed on the eyeliner situation
You know a situation has truly gone viral when it moves beyond social media into the world of expert opinions. Since it's so rare to see JD Vance without eyeliner, members of the beauty community have taken the social media speculation seriously and weighed in with their thoughts. Interestingly enough, those opinions are very mixed. For example, GlossWire CEO Kimberly Carney told Slate: " It's almost like he's mastered the art of that subtle, smoky eye" but goes on to say that his look could be all-natural. Her hypothesis: "I think it's due to the natural set of shadows in the contours created by his hooded eyelids."
Meanwhile, photojournalist Zach D. Roberts is on the pro-eyeliner side of the debate, tweeting close-up photos of Vance's eyes with the caption: "I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100% does wear eyeliner."
I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100% does wear eyeliner. pic.twitter.com/W4fksgh0aP
— Zach D Roberts – Photojournalist (@zdroberts) July 16, 2024
Experts aside, Puck News got an answer from a source closer to the eyeliner situation than anyone else: Vance's wife, Usha Vance. In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, Usha told fashion correspondent Lauren Sherman that "they're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes." There's nothing wrong with people of any gender relying on makeup to enhance their looks, but this statement suggests Vance may not need eyeliner after all.