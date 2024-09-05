Did Ryan Reynolds Cheat On Scarlett Johansson With Blake Lively? Inside The Rumors

An unexpected amount of scrutiny has been paid to Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively now that both had hit movies dominating the summer 2024 box office. (His "Deadpool & Wolverine," hers "It Ends with Us.") While the two have long been considered one of the industry's favorite pairs, both fans and celebrities seem to be turning on Lively, and it's bringing up old, yet pertinent questions about the timeline between Reynolds and ex-wife Scarlett Johansson's divorce and his coupling with Lively shortly after.

Whether it be the alleged falling out between Lively and co-star/director Justin Baldoni, or the general public's overexposure to Reynolds (not to mention his trademark sarcasm coming off increasingly rude, especially when it's directed toward Lively), it's starting to feel like these two might be falling out of favor, dredging up more than a decade-old affair rumor in the process. Is there any truth to this accusation that Reynolds cheated on Johansson with Lively back in 2010? Examining the timeline of the events — and a now-deleted post from an insider — makes the full picture look much clearer.