Tragic Details About Huey Lewis' Life

The following article mentions suicide.

Hugh Anthony Cregg III, better known to the world as Huey Lewis of Huey Lewis and the News, ruled the airwaves in the '80s. His guy-next-door good looks, coupled with a seemingly affable personality made him a standout among the hair bands and new wave artists of the decade. He rode the pop wave with mega hits like the catchy "I Want A New Drug" and "Heart and Soul," but it was "The Power of Love" that propelled him to superstar status. After all, that song was arguably the crown jewel of the soundtrack to the blockbuster hit flick "Back To the Future." Lewis' husky vocals took the song to the top of the Billboard charts, and it earned the singer an Oscar nod along the way for Best Original Song.

Lewis was not a celebrity who made news with stories of drugs, alcohol, or women left in his wake, but that doesn't mean that the singer led a charmed life. On the contrary, he has had many struggles throughout the years, including a failed marriage, lawsuits, a few flops, and an illness that put an end to his live performances once and for all. The artist will lift the curtain on his story in the mockumentary "Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis," currently in production for Fox. In the meantime, here's a look at a few of the tragic events that shaped the heart and soul of the iconic singer.