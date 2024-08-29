Leonardo DiCaprio's Most High-Profile Failed Relationships

Leonard DiCaprio's dating history makes it abundantly clear that he has a type. The "Titanic" star has primarily been in relationships with models who are considerably younger than him (generally falling under the age of 25). It certainly seems like the Oscar winner is strict on the age of his partners, as DiCaprio notoriously broke up with several women right after they reached their mid-twenties. Speaking to the New York Post, a confidant offered some insight into the actor's supposed reasoning: "By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more — they're looking to get married and settle down." The source continued, "That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that."

Advertisement

Likewise, Dicaprio also tends to bolt from romantic relationships once a partner starts to know and understand him a bit too well. However, there was a time when the "Inception" star wasn't completely against the idea of a long-term commitment. In a 2010 chat with Germany's OK magazine, the A-lister shared that he could actually see himself having children in the future.

However, DiCaprio couldn't realistically consider the possibility because of his packed schedule. The actor also candidly confessed that he was often plagued by loneliness because his career isolated him from his loved ones. Still, DiCaprio didn't let it affect him too much as he rationalized, "I generally concentrate on work and push any feelings of yearning away," (via Digital Spy).

Advertisement