JD Vance Picks Fight With Biden's Dog In Failed Attempt To Distract From Weirdo Criticism

Republicans and Democrats call each other all sorts of names. Sometimes they stick, sometimes they don't. In the case of JD Vance, the running mate of presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the weirdo label gifted to him by VP opponent Tim Walz has been like superglue. Before he even became Kamala Harris' partner in the campaign for The White House, Walz was calling out both Trump and Walz for actions that he deemed bizarre. Media and the public alike picked up on it and gleefully repeated the "weird" label, so much so that Vance felt compelled to criticize Walz as a schoolyard bully, and to invoke the "I'm rubber, you're glue, whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you" defense.

Advertisement

The Ohio senator has also tried other diversionary tactics to pull attention away from his weirdo status. On September 4, 2024, he re-posted a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shows him about to board the Trump Vance airplane, escorted by his Secret Service detail. Vance is accompanied by his young son Vivek, who is holding the leash of the family's German Shepherd, Atlas. The caption read: "To everyone asking, I can confirm Atlas has bitten zero Secret Service agents. I've had dogs my whole life. Atlas isn't even 10 months old and is already an all-time great dog."

To everyone asking, I can confirm Atlas has bitten zero Secret Service agents. I've had dogs my whole life. Atlas isn't even 10 months old and is already an all-time great dog. https://t.co/h1vYkjnXI6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 4, 2024

Advertisement

While the "Hillbilly Elegy" author didn't mention his name directly, Vance appeared to be alluding to reports that President Joe Biden's own German Shepherd, Commander, had bitten Secret Service agents multiple times before being relocated from The White House. And naturally, people had plenty to say about this latest attempt at creating a distraction.