JD Vance's Criticism Of 'Schoolyard Bully' Tim Walz Had Trump's Name On Everyone's Lips

It sure seems like Vice President Kamala Harris' VP pick Governor Tim Walz has gotten under the skin of Donald Trump and his team. One reason is because Walz, the governor of Minnesota as of writing, inspired many people to call Trump and the MAGA Republicans "weird." The teasing took on a new life with social media, and Trump's VP pick JD Vance criticized Walz for using the phrase (although The List compiled a collection of weird things about Vance we can't help but notice).

On CNN in August 2024, Vance said, "I think that it drives home how they're trying to distract from their own policy failures. I mean, look, this is fundamentally schoolyard bully stuff" (via Independent). Vance shrugged off the name-calling and said how he felt the Democrats were projecting their own insecurities with the "weird" name, citing that Walz was odd for giving his wife a handshake after a speech instead of going right for PDA.

Perhaps Vance's back hurt from reaching so much, as he claimed Harris and Walz feel uncomfortable with themselves and their political policies. "And so they're name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they're going to make their lives better," Vance said. "I think that's weird, Dana, but look, they can call me whatever they want to." After that interview, people took to X, formerly Twitter, to point out that the ultimate name-caller and bully in politics is none other than Vance's running mate, Trump.

