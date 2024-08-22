JD Vance's Criticism Of 'Schoolyard Bully' Tim Walz Had Trump's Name On Everyone's Lips
It sure seems like Vice President Kamala Harris' VP pick Governor Tim Walz has gotten under the skin of Donald Trump and his team. One reason is because Walz, the governor of Minnesota as of writing, inspired many people to call Trump and the MAGA Republicans "weird." The teasing took on a new life with social media, and Trump's VP pick JD Vance criticized Walz for using the phrase (although The List compiled a collection of weird things about Vance we can't help but notice).
On CNN in August 2024, Vance said, "I think that it drives home how they're trying to distract from their own policy failures. I mean, look, this is fundamentally schoolyard bully stuff" (via Independent). Vance shrugged off the name-calling and said how he felt the Democrats were projecting their own insecurities with the "weird" name, citing that Walz was odd for giving his wife a handshake after a speech instead of going right for PDA.
Perhaps Vance's back hurt from reaching so much, as he claimed Harris and Walz feel uncomfortable with themselves and their political policies. "And so they're name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they're going to make their lives better," Vance said. "I think that's weird, Dana, but look, they can call me whatever they want to." After that interview, people took to X, formerly Twitter, to point out that the ultimate name-caller and bully in politics is none other than Vance's running mate, Trump.
Trump has said he finds name-calling 'fun'
After JD Vance's CNN interview, CBS correspondent Scott MacFarlane tweeted, "On CNN, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) accuses Democrats of engaging in name-calling and schoolyard bullying in campaign." Critics came out in droves to blast the hypocrisy. One X user said, "Trump has built his entire career on name calling, bullying and disparaging people." Another X user quipped, "That is priceless. Without insults the entire Trump campaign would have nothing to say."
I can't share all of the name-calling by Trump over the years ... it would take a couple of hours
Why aren't Republicans ever humiliated by their outrageously stupid comments in support of Trump?
Vance sounds like the unfit fool that he is
He is better doormat than Pence pic.twitter.com/TujCAhCZiW
— RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) August 11, 2024
Another reply included screenshots of many of the nicknames Trump has unleashed on other politicians in the past, including many nicknames for President Joe Biden. That same person shared a snippet of a Fox News interview Trump had done, where he explained why he used nicknames. He began calling Nikki Haley "Nimbra" on social media despite her legal first name being "Nimarata." Trump gave some examples of nicknames and added, "And with her, it's just something that came. It's a little bit of a takeoff on her name. You know, her name, wherever she may come from." (Haley was born in South Carolina. Her parents are from India and immigrated to America before she was born.)
The interviewer asked Trump to clarify what he meant, and Trump repeated that he makes up a lot of nicknames and gave another example. He added, "It's a takeoff. I have fun with it. And sometimes, to tell you the truth, it's a very effective tool."
Vance's 'cat ladies' insult sent him to the doghouse
Years before being involved with Donald Trump's campaign, JD Vance did what he criticized Tim Walz for and used name-calling as a tactic. In a 2021 Fox News interview reposted to X in 2024, Vance said, "We're effectively run, in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies, who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." Vance didn't understand why people without children had any say in the future.
One example he gave was Kamala Harris, though she has two stepkids and isn't "childless." His comments received backlash, and Vance defended his take in a 2024 interview with "The Megyn Kelly Show," saying, "I explicitly said in my remarks, despite the fact the media has lied about this, that this is not about criticizing people who, for various reasons, didn't have kids," he said. "This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child." Later in the interview, Vance showed his hypocritical side. After Kelly discussed people — particularly those concerned about climate change — encouraging others to avoid having kids, Vance said, "Yeah, Megyn, and I think it's profoundly weird and dangerous rhetoric."
One X user's reaction to Vance calling Walz a bully summed up the double standard perfectly: "Classic GOP strategy! It's OK when they do it, but not when their opponents do it."