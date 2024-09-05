Melania Trump's Video For Memoir Gives Donald The Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Treatment

Melania Trump is unarguably best known for acting as first lady during her husband Donald Trump's presidency. Therefore, it would be easy to assume that Donald would be a major part of her forthcoming memoir, "Melania," which is set to be released on October 1, 2024. Yet, the former first lady's recent video advertising her book doesn't share the spotlight with her husband at all.

On September 5, Melania took to X, formerly known as Twitter to tease her memoir, the writing of which she called, "a deeply personal and reflective journey." As a fast-paced slideshow of black and white photos of Melania's life flashes across the screen, only a handful feature her husband and appear for no more than a second at a time.

It's clear that this slideshow is meant to reflect Melania's own perspective rather than that of the public or her controversial husband. However, the way Donald is featured in this video certainly doesn't help rumors that their marriage might be on the rocks. It also may be indicative of how Donald will be spoken about in her tell-all book.