Melania Trump's Video For Memoir Gives Donald The Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Treatment
Melania Trump is unarguably best known for acting as first lady during her husband Donald Trump's presidency. Therefore, it would be easy to assume that Donald would be a major part of her forthcoming memoir, "Melania," which is set to be released on October 1, 2024. Yet, the former first lady's recent video advertising her book doesn't share the spotlight with her husband at all.
On September 5, Melania took to X, formerly known as Twitter to tease her memoir, the writing of which she called, "a deeply personal and reflective journey." As a fast-paced slideshow of black and white photos of Melania's life flashes across the screen, only a handful feature her husband and appear for no more than a second at a time.
It's clear that this slideshow is meant to reflect Melania's own perspective rather than that of the public or her controversial husband. However, the way Donald is featured in this video certainly doesn't help rumors that their marriage might be on the rocks. It also may be indicative of how Donald will be spoken about in her tell-all book.
Melania Trump clearly feels misunderstood by the public
Melania Trump's teaser video sets the tone for what we can expect to read about in her memoir, as she claims to be committed to using this book to set the record straight about who she is. "As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation. I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts," she explained, per X. "I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth." She echoed this notion in the simple caption she added to her video: "My Story. My Perspective. The Truth."
Interestingly, this message comes just days after Donald Trump explained her absence from the campaign trail as a result of the public's poor treatment of her. "I would like to have my family not have to go out there and go in front of some of the things that you know happen," he explained in an interview with the Daily Mail. He noted that Melania "hasn't been treated properly."
Clearly, this is a sentiment that Melania shares. Just over a month ahead of Election Day, it seems that she will reveal her take on her time in the public eye. How exactly Donald will factor into that remains to be seen, but one thing seems clear: he won't be the star of this show.