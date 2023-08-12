How Bridget Moynahan's Life Changed After Dating Tom Brady

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady's very public relationship also seemed like a happy one, and so many presumed that their commitment would only get more serious. However, a late 2005 interview with Brady on "60 Minutes" painted a different picture. While correspondent Steve Croft mostly focused on Brady's football career, he also asked the then-New England Patriots quarterback questions about his love life.

This included whether Brady had thoughts about getting married, and if so, if any such plans included Moynahan. In response, Brady conceded he would like to get married one day but hesitated when asked about any long-term plans involving Moynahan specifically. He went on to say, "I can be myself around her, and there's not many people I can be myself around. It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone that I consider one of my very best friends."

It would seem that these public statements hinted that Moynahan might be stuck in something of a "friend zone" during her relationship with Brady. However, that same year in 2005 was reportedly the "peak" of Moynahan's relationship with Brady, and they appeared not only happy, but also very much in love with one another during this time, as InStyle reported. While the "60 Minutes" interview didn't include Moynahan, it's worth wondering how she might have felt after Brady's hesitation about marriage or whether the feeling was mutual.