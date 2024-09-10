How Many Homes Do The Obamas Own? What We Know About Their Luxurious Properties
The Obamas' number of purchased homes came under fire in August 2024 as the nation reacted to Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention. In the speech, Michelle harped on wealth and her relationship to it, saying that intentions of affluence were never a driving factor in her long term goals. Michelle went on to describe how her mother inspired her to look past monetary value in life.
"She and my father did not aspire to be wealthy." Michelle said (via PBS NewsHour). "In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn't enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning."
This claim sparked controversy, especially in online spaces such as X, formerly known as Twitter. Many were quick to criticize the Obama family's wealth and growing portfolio. Aside from financial success in the political and philanthropic sectors, the couple is known to have a number of homes across the country. It turns out the Obamas have had far more addresses attached to their name besides 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. over the years. While they've been known as parents who don't spoil their children, it seems their wealth has allocated into other areas over the years.
The Obamas' first home
So just how many homes do the Obamas have to their name? As of this writing, they have three confirmed, with another speculated. The purchase history spans all the way back to 2005, shortly after Barack Obama was elected to the U.S. Senate. The two purchased a home in Hyde Park, Chicago, estimated at around $1.6 million in value, according to the tourism site Enjoy Illinois. The six bed, six bath Georgian-style manor rests on the south side of the city, flush with red brick and propped up by stunning white columns.
Some of their purchases follow Obama's career in politics rather heavily, including their 2017 purchase in Kalorama. Just outside of Washington, D.C., the property was acquired shortly after the Obamas' time in the White House ended, with the couple's new home still being in close proximity to their colleagues on Capitol Hill. Valued at approximately $8.1 million, according to a report from Curbed DC, the eight bedroom home was originally rented by the Obamas before an eventual purchase was made. Clearly, the two weren't keen on leaving politics too far behind them even after Barack left office.
As Michelle Obama said at an architecture conference April 2017 (via The New York Times), "There's just so much more we can do outside of the office because we won't have the burden of political baggage."
Later house purchases and post-presidency rumors
The most recent place of residence for Barack and Michelle Obama is actually up north in New England. Back in 2019, they signed a purchase agreement for a Martha's Vineyard property sitting on the coast of Edgartown Great Pond. The house is said to include seven bedrooms, stone fireplaces and a spacious swimming pool, according to the Vineyard Gazette. Bought through a trust nominee, the house was sold for $11.75 million at the time of purchase.
While nothing has been confirmed, there are rumors of a fourth property owned by the Obamas in Oahu, Hawaii, a common vacation destination for the couple, according to ProPublica. Close friend of the family Marty Nesbitt was said to be scouting out and even talked of purchasing the property back in 2020, with no official records of such to be found. Regardless of its ownership, the spot was still a frequently rented property by the Obamas in the winter months and over holidays, enticing rumors of an eventual purchase being made.