How Many Homes Do The Obamas Own? What We Know About Their Luxurious Properties

The Obamas' number of purchased homes came under fire in August 2024 as the nation reacted to Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention. In the speech, Michelle harped on wealth and her relationship to it, saying that intentions of affluence were never a driving factor in her long term goals. Michelle went on to describe how her mother inspired her to look past monetary value in life.

"She and my father did not aspire to be wealthy." Michelle said (via PBS NewsHour). "In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn't enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning."

This claim sparked controversy, especially in online spaces such as X, formerly known as Twitter. Many were quick to criticize the Obama family's wealth and growing portfolio. Aside from financial success in the political and philanthropic sectors, the couple is known to have a number of homes across the country. It turns out the Obamas have had far more addresses attached to their name besides 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. over the years. While they've been known as parents who don't spoil their children, it seems their wealth has allocated into other areas over the years.

