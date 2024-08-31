Sasha And Malia's Allowance As Kids Proves Obama Never Spoiled His Daughters

Naturally, things changed significantly for the Obama family when they moved into The White House following Barack Obama's win in 2008. However, Michelle Obama wanted to make sure that Malia and Sasha Obama's lives weren't derailed by the sudden, extreme shift in their lifestyle created by their new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. During an episode of "The Michelle Obama Podcast," also featuring Michelle's beloved mother Marian Robinson and her older brother Craig Robinson, the "Becoming" author discussed the difficult transition from their relatively normal life in Chicago to suddenly being under the microscope in Washington D.C.

"One of the things that I had to learn how to negotiate was creating these boundaries with my kids in The White House," Michelle acknowledged, describing how they went from living near family to residing among insane luxury with a whole staff at their disposal. She still wanted her daughters to be grounded in that environment, adding, "And then trying to make sure that they understood boundaries, understood responsibility."

Michelle spoke to Marian (who lived in The White House with them) about the change, pointing out, "You had to basically upend the system of The White House to get them to make sure these girls had some semblance of normalcy, right?" As she confessed in her book, "The Light We Carry," having her mother's help was great but Marian isn't someone who's comfortable in the spotlight. She also kept Michelle grounded by consistently reminding her daughter that she was still a normal person regardless.

