The Strangest Thing Michelle Obama Experienced After The White House Isn't What You'd Think

When Michelle and Barack Obama handed The White House over to Donald Trump in 2017, the former first lady tried very hard to put on a brave face. "I didn't want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president," she explained to reporters in the aftermath (via USA Today). The real reason Michelle was emotional was because she had to say goodbye to all of the staff-members who had become like family during her husband's eight years in office. These people not only looked after them, but actively helped raise Michelle and Barack's daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama. Of course, conceding their home to someone like Trump wasn't exactly easy either.

"To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America," Michelle later sadly recalled of his inauguration ceremony, on her "The Light Podcast" (via The Guardian). When the Obamas left The White House for the very last time, the former first lady finally let the tears flow once she was in the privacy of Air Force One. "When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years," she acknowledged.