Malik Obama's Dig At Barack Signals There's No Hope For Reconciliation After Trump Endorsement

Barack Obama has eight half-siblings, and the closeness of his relationships with them varies. Unfortunately, based on recent social media posts, Barack's tumultuous relationship with his older half-brother Malik doesn't show any signs of resolution. On September 3, 2024, Malik posted a vintage photo from a 1990 trip to Boston with him and Barack smiling together. "Fake A** when we were brothers," Malik wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The following day, he posted an additional statement solidifying how far apart he and his brother are in their ideologies, asserting, "I'm a registered Republican and I'm voting for President Donald Trump."

Years ago, Malik and Barack had a tight bond. The two half-brothers got to know each other as adults in the mid-1980s after Barack reached out to him. Malik later credited himself for encouraging Barack to visit Kenya in 1988. As further evidence of their closeness, the brothers served as best men at each of their weddings. However, things got complicated around the time Barack became president. They had a disagreement involving Malik's creation of "The Barack H. Obama" foundation, which is named after their father Barack Sr. The organization's website carries a disclaimer stating it "is not dependent on the endorsement of his brother, President Barack Obama."

Fake Ass when we were brothers pic.twitter.com/ViwRRl8El7 — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) September 3, 2024

There were additional signs of distance throughout Obama's presidency, such as when Malik indicated he didn't really have a connection with Michelle, Malia, or Sasha Obama. Malik also struggled both with the negative attention he received and a desire to be recognized for his own merits.