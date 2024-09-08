Meet Jennifer Connelly's 3 Kids

After getting her start in the modeling industry, Jennifer Connelly spent the '80s making a name for herself in Hollywood. She landed major gigs right out the gate — her earliest credits include Jim Henson's "Labyrinth," Dario Argento's "Phenomena," and Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in America" — and it wasn't long before she proved she has serious range; whether she's hamming it up in comedies like "Career Opportunities" or tackling darker projects like "Requiem for a Dream," she always delivers on the silver screen.

As her career continued to chug along in the late '90s, Connelly added a totally new title to her resume: mom. In 1997, she and her then-partner, David Dugan, became parents to Kai Duggan. Connelly went on to marry fellow actor Paul Bettany five years later, and their family continued to evolve. Shortly after she and Paul tied the knot, Connelly gave birth to Stellan Bettany. In 2011, daughter Agnes Bettany arrived.

In 2012, the mother of three chatted with Anderson Cooper about life with her little ones. "They're all such extraordinary kids and they're great together," she stated. "They never fight. They look after each other. They're loving." By all accounts, Jennifer Connelly is as proud of her three kids now as she was then.

