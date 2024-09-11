What Kamala Harris Looks Like Makeup-Free

Vice President Kamala Harris had to switch gears quickly in July 2024 when President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election and endorsed her as his replacement. Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz began campaigning a lot after then. So many public appearances as a vice president and a presidential candidate means public scrutiny, which is something Harris is likely used to after such a long career in politics. Although some of Harris' VP outfits missed the mark, she almost always looks put together and polished down to the last swipe of makeup. However, on social media before becoming vice president, Harris showed her more casual side and shared some makeup-free snapshots highlighting her natural beauty.

Advertisement

We're all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner. The meal wouldn't be complete without my cornbread dressing! pic.twitter.com/wxo1BPL52C — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 22, 2018

In November 2018 for Thanksgiving, Harris took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share two makeup-free, casual pictures from pre-dinner. In one of the pictures, she was holding up a pan to show off her cooking handiwork. In the other picture, she prepared a table with a tablecloth.

"We're all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner," Harris wrote in the caption. "The meal wouldn't be complete without my cornbread dressing!" In an interview a few years later, Harris talked about her skincare routine and how she manages her glowing skin.

Advertisement