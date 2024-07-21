Kamala Harris Outfits As Vice President That Totally Missed The Mark

Upon becoming the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris seems to have made it a point to dress rather conservatively. "She looks like she could be walking into any major law firm, any Fortune 500 company," Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large at The Washington Post, told Town & Country. This is a wise style of dress for a person in politics — and some may have thought that Harris would be unlikely to mess up in this regard. "The Vice President is strikingly beautiful," MSNBC anchor Tiffany Cross told Who What Wear in an interview about Harris' fashion. "The power of the patriarchy once made it more challenging for beautiful women to be taken seriously as leaders so some women try to tone down their beauty. It's impossible for Vice President Harris to do that."

While Harris has elevated Black designers and worn many American brands and has had an overall measured approach when it comes to her wardrobe, she hasn't always hit the mark with her looks. She has worn controversial designers, opted for far too casual fits, and has been spotted in ensembles the average American could never dream of affording.