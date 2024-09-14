How Did Hallmark Power Couple Julie Gonzalo And Chris McNally Meet?
Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally have a pretty adorable romance and, naturally, it all started when the Hallmark stars worked on a film together. The actors hit it off after crossing paths on the set of Hallmark's "The Sweetest Heart" back in 2017. In the movie, Gonzalo's character, Maddie, must choose between a new love interest and her first love, Nate, played by McNally. As co-stars, Gonzalo and McNally shared a remarkable onscreen chemistry. And, in 2018, Gonzalo revealed to PC Principle that spending time with McNally before they began filming helped foster a stronger connection between them. "It was easy to get to know him and feel comfortable around him," she said. "We were able to get to know each other a bit before the film started and that always helps the process."
For his part, McNally acknowledged romancing his co-star using moves he picked up on the set of Hallmark's "A Winter Princess." Gonzalo recalled the day they first met in an interview with FanSided, confirming that it was during their camera tests for the movie. Although the actors barely had a chance to talk since McNally was tied up with another work commitment, Gonzalo was determined to connect, proposing that they meet up again so they could discuss the project at length and get to know each other better.
"Because at the end of the day, chemistry is about feeling good about the person you're with and knowing their energy," she explained. Of course, they never expected that it would lead to something more. "He's such a wonderful, wonderful person and a terrific actor," Gonzalo later gushed of her talented co-star, adding, "So it was very easy with him."
Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally are still going strong
Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally initially kept their romance a secret. In 2018, rumors about their relationship surfaced after both actors started sharing pictures of the same dogs, Charley and Bowie, on their respective Instagram feeds. The following year, McNally seemingly confirmed it in a chat with My Devotional Thoughts, where he casually mentioned that he had adopted two puppies with his partner without naming Gonzalo specifically. "My girlfriend and I each adopted a puppy, so I'm looking forward to being home with them when I can," he shared at the time.
Later, the Hallmark star further hinted at their relationship during a conversation with North Shore News by noting that his girlfriend is South American. As Gonzalo previously told the International Business Times of her heritage, "I'm 100 percent South American. I was born and raised in Argentina, left when I was nine. I consider myself Hispanic." It wasn't until years later that Gonzalo and McNally finally declared that they were a couple with a monumental announcement. The actors surprised their respective fans by announcing that they had secretly welcomed a baby in June 2022.
On Father's Day 2023, Gonzalo confirmed the sex in a sweet tribute post for McNally. "Happy Father's Day love... she's a lucky little lady," the actor wrote in reference to their child. Since then, Gonzalo and McNally reunited onscreen in Hallmark's 2023 Halloween special "3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost," starring alongside Madeleine Arthur.