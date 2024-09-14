How Did Hallmark Power Couple Julie Gonzalo And Chris McNally Meet?

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally have a pretty adorable romance and, naturally, it all started when the Hallmark stars worked on a film together. The actors hit it off after crossing paths on the set of Hallmark's "The Sweetest Heart" back in 2017. In the movie, Gonzalo's character, Maddie, must choose between a new love interest and her first love, Nate, played by McNally. As co-stars, Gonzalo and McNally shared a remarkable onscreen chemistry. And, in 2018, Gonzalo revealed to PC Principle that spending time with McNally before they began filming helped foster a stronger connection between them. "It was easy to get to know him and feel comfortable around him," she said. "We were able to get to know each other a bit before the film started and that always helps the process."

For his part, McNally acknowledged romancing his co-star using moves he picked up on the set of Hallmark's "A Winter Princess." Gonzalo recalled the day they first met in an interview with FanSided, confirming that it was during their camera tests for the movie. Although the actors barely had a chance to talk since McNally was tied up with another work commitment, Gonzalo was determined to connect, proposing that they meet up again so they could discuss the project at length and get to know each other better.

"Because at the end of the day, chemistry is about feeling good about the person you're with and knowing their energy," she explained. Of course, they never expected that it would lead to something more. "He's such a wonderful, wonderful person and a terrific actor," Gonzalo later gushed of her talented co-star, adding, "So it was very easy with him."

