Gavin Newsom & Kimberly Guilfoyle Both Moved On Incredibly Fast After Their Marriage

It's hard to believe that avid Trump supporter and future wife of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, used to be married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. They were a Democratic power couple, and when Newsom first got elected as San Francisco's mayor, Harper's Bazaar did an entire spread on the hottest new political duo in town, dubbing them "the New Kennedys." Newsom and Guilfoyle had known each other for a long time before they tied the knot in 2001. It's said the two met sometime in 1994 at a Democratic fundraiser, an event Guilfoyle wouldn't want to be caught dead at these days. Their lengthy acquaintance didn't keep them from moving on at breakneck speed after their marriage fizzled out, however.

While Newsom fulfilled his duties as mayor, Guilfoyle worked at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. They seemed like the perfect pair, but unfortunately, their marriage became strained as they continued to pursue their respective careers. Guilfoyle became interested in broadcast journalism and traveled back and forth between New York and San Francisco in 2004. Come 2005, the couple announced they were filing for divorce, citing their demanding work lives as the main reason for their split. "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change," they said in a joint statement published by SFGate.

It would later come to light that Newsom had a relationship with his secretary while he and Guilfoyle were still married. When the couple's divorce was finalized in February 2006, they both moved on so quickly that the public barely had a chance to come to terms with the fact that San Francisco's "Camelot couple" as the press fondly referred to them, was no more.

