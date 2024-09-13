The Scary Phone Call From Lauren Boebert's Son That Set Off Alarm Bells

The following article mentions allegations of domestic abuse.

Lauren Boebert has been embroiled in some messy controversies over the years. However, things got personal when word got out that her husband and son reportedly had a physical altercation in December 2022, which led to a scary 911 call from Boebert's son.

The teenager made the call to inform authorities that his father had allegedly assaulted him. Per a recording of the call, Boebert's son was reportedly very distressed and had trouble catching his breath. "He was throwing me around," the teenager told authorities during the call (via CBS News) "He called me a psycho." He confirmed there were firearms in the house when asked, but added, "I don't think he'd use them on me. He just does this to me so much."

The teenager was informed that a police officer would assist him shortly, but he found Boebert in another location on the property instead, where he made another 911 call to retract the allegations. Boebert interfered, telling authorities that it was much ado about nothing. "Hi, I'm the mom. Just to let you know, I have him. His dad's at the house... He doesn't need help," she said (via The Daily Beast). She explained that the two got into it over dinner but that everything was fine. When officers arrived anyway, they found the teenager showed no physical signs of abuse, and no charges were filed. Boebert's husband, Jayson Boebert, later said the phone call was simply a result of a teenage boy testing boundaries. Or was it? A little over a year later, a similar 911 call was made, and this time, it was much more serious.

