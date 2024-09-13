The Scary Phone Call From Lauren Boebert's Son That Set Off Alarm Bells
The following article mentions allegations of domestic abuse.
Lauren Boebert has been embroiled in some messy controversies over the years. However, things got personal when word got out that her husband and son reportedly had a physical altercation in December 2022, which led to a scary 911 call from Boebert's son.
The teenager made the call to inform authorities that his father had allegedly assaulted him. Per a recording of the call, Boebert's son was reportedly very distressed and had trouble catching his breath. "He was throwing me around," the teenager told authorities during the call (via CBS News) "He called me a psycho." He confirmed there were firearms in the house when asked, but added, "I don't think he'd use them on me. He just does this to me so much."
The teenager was informed that a police officer would assist him shortly, but he found Boebert in another location on the property instead, where he made another 911 call to retract the allegations. Boebert interfered, telling authorities that it was much ado about nothing. "Hi, I'm the mom. Just to let you know, I have him. His dad's at the house... He doesn't need help," she said (via The Daily Beast). She explained that the two got into it over dinner but that everything was fine. When officers arrived anyway, they found the teenager showed no physical signs of abuse, and no charges were filed. Boebert's husband, Jayson Boebert, later said the phone call was simply a result of a teenage boy testing boundaries. Or was it? A little over a year later, a similar 911 call was made, and this time, it was much more serious.
Lauren Boebert's son was in another altercation with his dad not long after the first
One reason Lauren Boebert's son's initial 911 call set off alarm bells is because his father, Jayson Boebert, has an extensive arrest record dating back to the early 2000s. Lauren Boebert's slate isn't exactly clean either, and the media dug up all the past drama when it came to light in 2024 that Boebert's son and his father had been in yet another altercation — and this time it did involve a firearm. In January 2024, Jayson Boebert and his 18-year-old son got into a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical fight. This time, the 18-year-old allegedly found himself face-to-face with his father's rifle after he made a 911 call. Lauren Boebert wasn't around to intervene this time, and her husband was arrested for third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon, and harassment.
What's even more concerning is that, a few days before the altercation with his son took place, Jayson had a run-in with authorities after he and Lauren had a very public spat in a restaurant, which eventually turned physical, with Jayson being the one to call authorities and accusing his now ex-wife of physical abuse. The irony is that Jayson ended up facing charges after he refused to cooperate with the police when they tried to remove him from the establishment.
In June 2024, Jayson's legal team managed to negotiate a plea deal. All the charges against him dismissed, save for one count of reckless endangerment, for which he was sentenced to unsupervised probation.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.