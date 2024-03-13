Lauren Boebert's Son Had A Legal History Before Facing Felony Theft Charges
Conservative Colorado representative Lauren Boebert is no stranger to controversy since taking office, but even a track record as divisive as hers is starting to become overshadowed by the criminal history of her teenage son, Tyler Jay Boebert, pictured top right. The politician's oldest son made headlines in late February 2024 when he was arrested by Rifle County police in connection with a "recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts," per Colorado Public Radio.
The Rifle Police Department posted Tyler's mugshots to its Facebook page on the evening of February 27, detailing that the representative's son is facing a hefty list of felony, misdemeanor, and petty offense charges. (At the time of this writing, Tyler's case is an ongoing investigation, and no convictions have been made.) As shocking as the felony charges Lauren Boebert's son is facing are, this isn't the first alarming run-in Tyler has had with the law.
Two years prior to this arrest, Tyler was charged with careless driving causing bodily injury when he flipped his father's vehicle while driving with his friend, Noble D'Amato. D'Amato had to be hospitalized for injuries he sustained during the wreck, per Westword.
The Boebert family was accused of downplaying the severity of the car crash
On the night of September 17, 2022, Tyler Jay Boebert was driving on a Garfield County, Colorado, road when he lost control of his vehicle and skidded off the road into a creekbed. Boebert's vehicle flipped onto the roof, leaving Boebert and his passenger, Noble D'Amato, upside down in the car. D'Amato, who was charged with unlawful possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia, was taken to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs via ambulance.
Boebert accepted a plea deal that lightened his reckless driving charge to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket and an order to attend a driver's awareness program. After Boebert failed to appear at his court date and was placed under a bench warrant, his mother, Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, contacted the court to reschedule her eldest son's court date, per Newsweek. The politician also made a public statement on the crash to Westword, calling the injuries initially reported as "superficial at best."
"Superficial injuries?" D'Amato responded to the Colorado news outlet. "I got multiple concussions. My thumb was almost cut off. I couldn't hold a [TIG] torch. It prevented me from getting a welding job. So, yeah, harm was definitely done." D'Amato told Westword he was forced to get a job as a personal-care provider after his injuries prevented him from performing his duties as a welder.
Tyler isn't the only Boebert family member with an extensive history of run-ins with the law
When it comes to the Boebert family and the Rifle County Police Department, it would appear that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Six years before Tyler Jay Boebert would be arrested for reckless driving after taking a turn too sharply and flipping his vehicle, his mother, Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, did the same thing. Per the Colorado Times Recorder, Lauren was arrested in 2016 on careless driving and unsafe vehicle charges. Like Tyler, Lauren failed to appear in court and was issued a bench warrant before accepting a plea deal.
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, also has an extensive arrest record — some of which saw his eldest son, Tyler, on the receiving end of Jayson's criminal offenses. Jayson (pictured immediately behind Lauren) was first arrested in 2004 for allegedly exposing himself at a bowling alley. That same year, Jayson was charged with misdemeanor physical harassment after attacking his then-partner, Lauren. Two decades later, in 2024, Tyler became an alleged victim of Jayson's domestic violence.
Jayson was arrested in January 2024 on third-degree assault, harassment, and prohibited use of a firearm charges after he and his eldest son, Tyler, allegedly got into a physical altercation at the Boebert residence. The eldest Boebert son alleged his father threw Tyler's phone across the room, threateningly grabbed a rifle, and attempted to pull Tyler's teeth by putting his hand into his son's mouth, per CPR.
