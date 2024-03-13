Lauren Boebert's Son Had A Legal History Before Facing Felony Theft Charges

Conservative Colorado representative Lauren Boebert is no stranger to controversy since taking office, but even a track record as divisive as hers is starting to become overshadowed by the criminal history of her teenage son, Tyler Jay Boebert, pictured top right. The politician's oldest son made headlines in late February 2024 when he was arrested by Rifle County police in connection with a "recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts," per Colorado Public Radio.

The Rifle Police Department posted Tyler's mugshots to its Facebook page on the evening of February 27, detailing that the representative's son is facing a hefty list of felony, misdemeanor, and petty offense charges. (At the time of this writing, Tyler's case is an ongoing investigation, and no convictions have been made.) As shocking as the felony charges Lauren Boebert's son is facing are, this isn't the first alarming run-in Tyler has had with the law.

Two years prior to this arrest, Tyler was charged with careless driving causing bodily injury when he flipped his father's vehicle while driving with his friend, Noble D'Amato. D'Amato had to be hospitalized for injuries he sustained during the wreck, per Westword.